Product Air Surpasses 800 Five-Star Reviews on Its Flagship Google Profile

The family-owned Western Washington HVAC and electrical company reached the milestone on its Marysville Google Business Profile, and is now growing the same track record at its Issaquah and Seattle branches.

MARYSVILLE, Wash. – Product Air Heating LLC, a family-owned heating, cooling, and electrical company serving Western Washington and the Puget Sound region, has surpassed 800 five-star customer reviews on the Google Business Profile for its Marysville headquarters. The milestone is part of a larger record. Over nine years, Product Air has served more than 10,000 homeowners across Snohomish, King, and Skagit counties while maintaining a 5-star average on its primary Google Business Profile.

Product Air does not run review campaigns or ask for ratings. Each review came from a homeowner who chose to share their experience.

“I do not see a review as another number. Each one is a home, a family, and people who trusted us to help them,” said Sergey Nikolin, co-founder of Product Air. “We did not set out to collect reviews. We set out to do right by the family whose house we are standing in, and the reviews came afterward.”

The milestone lands during the region’s busiest stretch for heating failures. On a typical November morning, a family wakes to a dead furnace and a house dropping past 54 degrees. November brings a surge in breakdowns, and an open schedule can fill for the week within hours. Many calls are urgent, especially for families with young children. Product Air says its technicians understand the pressure and aim to help homeowners find a solution within 30 minutes of arriving. That kind of service tends to earn reviews naturally.

A few of the reviews on the Marysville profile:

“Joey was on site for two days working to first do a summer service on the AC unit and during the process uncovered what no other service tech found since the unit was installed over 18 years ago. All during the inspection Joey acted professionally keeping me informed all along the way and did not hesitate to tell me when he found a serious problem with the cooling coil…it was almost completely clogged with lint and debris answering the long held concerns for why the unit was not keeping the house cool when temperatures went over 80°. What impressed me is when Joey presented my options it included a repair option and not just a up sale on a replacement. In the past my other service provider almost always focused on replacement options which of course were much more expensive. Joey’s repair option was of course much lower than replace but I was thankful it was repairable. I prefer working with family‑owned companies like this one that value honesty, craftsmanship, and real customer care — not large corporate service chains that push unnecessary upsells or default to replacement instead of repair..”

– Andy Royce

“Eli helped me identify the burnt fuse by looking at the pictures I sent, which saved me several hundred dollars in an emergency furnace shutdown! Definitely would recommend Product Air and use their services in the future.”

– Tsung-Lin Tsai

“I recently purchased a new HVAC system, and I couldn’t be happier with the experience. The system works great, is quiet, efficient, and has made a noticeable difference in the comfort of my home.

I especially want to thank Brandon Seville for his outstanding customer service. He was professional, knowledgeable, and took the time to explain all of my options and answer every question. He made the entire process easy and stress-free, and I never felt pressured. His honesty and attention to detail gave me confidence that I was making the right decision.

I highly recommend both the HVAC system and Brandon Seville to anyone looking for quality equipment and exceptional service.”

– Christian Depriest

More reviews are available on the company’s Google Business Profile.

The 800-plus reviews sit on the company’s original Marysville profile, its oldest and most established location. Product Air is now working to build the same record at its two newer branches, in Issaquah and Seattle, each of which operates its own Google Business Profile as the company positions licensed technicians closer to customers across its 34-city service area. The Seattle office lets the team hold to its four-hour emergency response commitment across the greater Seattle region.

Product Air offers free in-home estimates with no dispatch fee. A licensed technician inspects the system and explains the available options without charging for the visit, and the quote states what is included before any work begins.

The company is run by three brothers, Eli, Robert, and Sergey Nikolin, under a motto they mean literally: “Three Brothers, One Mission.” Western Washington is not a sales territory to them but the region they live in, and they cover it from the Marysville headquarters and the Issaquah and Seattle branches.

“It may sound strange, but we are glad when we do not hear from a customer for several years,” Nikolin said. “It means the home is comfortable and the problem was solved right the first time. Those 800-plus reviews tell us the approach works, and they give us every reason to believe we can do the same for many more families.”

Homeowners can request a free in-home estimate at productairheating.com. Our strive is to align goals and educate in all options. We strongly believe you will know what’s best for your home with the proper information.

About Product Air

Product Air Heating LLC is a family-owned heating, cooling, and electrical company serving Western Washington. Founded in 2017 and run by the three Nikolin brothers, it is headquartered in Marysville with branches in Issaquah and Seattle, covering more than 34 cities across Snohomish, King, and Skagit counties. Licensed and insured technicians handle HVAC and heat pump repair and installation along with residential electrical work, backed by free in-home estimates, no dispatch fees, transparent quotes, and 0% financing on qualifying installs.

By the Numbers

800+ five-star reviews on the Marysville Google profile

5-star average over 9+ years

10,000+ satisfied customers since 2017

34+ Washington cities served

3 locations (Marysville HQ, Issaquah, Seattle)

400 homes per month

$0 dispatch fees

0% financing on qualifying installs

Media Contact

Sergey Nikolin, Product Air Heating LLC

Office@productairheating.com | +1 (425) 344-3738

productairheating.com