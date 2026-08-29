Victor Serban Launches Profit-First Google Ads Service

Victor Serban, a Manchester-based performance marketing consultant, has announced the expansion of his profit-first Google Ads service aimed at ecommerce and direct-to-consumer brands operating on Shopify. The announcement highlights a distinct approach to pay-per-click advertising, one built around net profit after ad spend rather than surface-level metrics such as clicks or impressions. Pay-per-click, commonly abbreviated as PPC, refers to an advertising model in which advertisers pay a fee each time their ad is clicked.

The service launch is grounded in Serban’s dual role as both an agency operator and an active ecommerce stakeholder. As a minority shareholder and acting part-time chief marketing officer of a direct-to-consumer Shopify store, Serban participated in scaling that brand from £625,000 to £12 million in annual sales over a six-year period, reaching a run rate of roughly £1 million in monthly sales. This experience forms the foundation of the methodology now being offered to external clients.

A Methodology Built on Owner-Operator Experience

What separates this service from many competing offers is that the strategies applied to client accounts are the same strategies Serban uses to run his own store profitably each month. Rather than relying on theory alone, the approach is tested against real inventory, real margins, and real cash flow. This owner-operator perspective informs decisions around budget allocation, campaign structure, and profitability targets.

Serban describes the core of the approach in plain terms. “It all comes down to cash in, cash out. Net profit after ad spend, that’s all that matters,” he said. “And yet very few brands have measures in place to optimise their campaigns and budgets to maximise their profit. That is the gap I set out to close.”

The methodology rests on fundamental principles rather than shortcuts. These include a well-structured advertising account, fully optimised campaigns, advertisements designed to stand out, and high-converting landing pages. A landing page is the web page a visitor arrives at after clicking an advertisement, and its design directly affects how many visitors become paying customers. Serban places significant emphasis on accurate tracking and conversion-focused strategy, arguing that campaigns cannot be optimised for profit without reliable measurement in place.

Track Record and Scope of Work

Over the course of his career, Serban has managed more than £37 million in advertising spend. He brings more than nine years of performance marketing experience across both agency and in-house environments, and he operates as an official Google Partner. According to figures shared by his practice, new clients see an average increase of 30 percent in net profits within 90 days of engagement, though results vary by brand, market, and starting position.

The service portfolio is deliberately focused. Serban works exclusively with ecommerce brands, primarily those built on Shopify, and offers account audits, one-to-one consultations, account builds and repairs, and ongoing monthly PPC management. Monthly management engagements start at £1,500. He does not run paid social advertising or marketplace campaigns, choosing instead to concentrate on Google Ads and Analytics. When a client requires services outside his scope, he connects them with trusted specialists.

A defining feature of his working style is positioning himself as an extension of a client’s internal team rather than an external vendor requiring constant oversight. This proactive, low-micromanagement model is intended to reduce the friction that many brand owners associate with agency relationships. Prospective clients can arrange an introductory conversation or request a free audit through the consultation page on his website, available at victorserban.com .

Addressing a Common Frustration in the Industry

The launch is framed in part as a response to a recurring problem Serban observes among the brands that approach him. Many arrive after negative experiences with previous agencies or unreliable freelancers, often having spent significant budgets without seeing corresponding gains in profitability.

“One thing my clients have in common is that their last marketing agency left them worse off,” Serban said. “The good news is, there’s a better way. I’m not claiming to know it all, but at least I’m honest. My mother can attest to that.”

This candour extends to how Serban positions himself relative to others in the field. Rather than dismissing competitors, he openly acknowledges established practitioners he respects, including Zato Marketing, WebSavvy, and Solutions 8. He notes that these firms are larger and not direct competitors, and he indicates a willingness to refer prospects to them when a working relationship does not feel like the right fit. He also points marketing specialists and business owners toward a widely regarded PPC checklist created by Ed Leake of Midas Media.

From Chisinau to Manchester

Serban’s path into performance marketing began far from the United Kingdom. Born in Chisinau, Moldova, in 1995, he spent part of his early childhood in Ukraine before returning to Moldova. He entered marketing in 2014 as a junior executive at an agency, where he began managing advertising campaigns across multiple channels, first on Facebook and later on Google.

In 2017 he relocated to England, taking a marketing role at a recruitment company before moving into a dedicated PPC position at a technology ecommerce business in 2018. He transitioned to full-time freelancing in 2022, and now runs a remote PPC practice alongside his ecommerce shareholding.

His public case study detailing the growth of the sports equipment Shopify store he helped scale is available on his website, and further background can be found through his profiles on LinkedIn , Instagram , and YouTube . Client feedback and verified reviews are published on his Trustpilot profile , where clients have highlighted his honesty, responsiveness, and impact on business growth. Email: victor@victorserban.com

Availability and Next Steps

The profit-first Google Ads service is available now to ecommerce and direct-to-consumer brands seeking measurable improvements in profitability. Serban offers free account audits and introductory calls to help prospective clients understand where opportunities may exist before any commitment is made. This no-cost entry point reflects his stated preference for transparency and for establishing mutual fit before beginning work.

By keeping the focus on net profit rather than vanity metrics, and by drawing on direct operator experience, the offering aims to give Shopify and DTC brands a clearer route to sustainable, profitable growth through Google Ads and Analytics.

About Victor Serban

Victor Serban is a Manchester-based freelance PPC consultant specialising in Google Ads and Analytics for ecommerce and direct-to-consumer brands, primarily on Shopify. An official Google Partner with more than nine years of performance marketing experience, he has managed over £37 million in advertising spend and serves as a minority shareholder and acting part-time chief marketing officer of a Shopify store scaled to roughly £1 million in monthly sales. His services include account audits, one-to-one consultations, account builds and repairs, and monthly PPC management, all built around a profit-first philosophy.