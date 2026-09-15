iBLUE Group Wins Two TopDigital Awards for Localized Marketing and Corporate Communications

iBLUE Group has received recognition at the 14th TopDigital Innovative Marketing Awards, winning in the Overseas Localized Marketing and Corporate Communications categories for work spanning Chinese and international markets.

The awards provide industry recognition for iBLUE Group’s Glocal operating model, which combines global brand strategy with local teams, cultural insight, creative development and market execution. Founded in 2016, the independent integrated marketing and innovation company now operates through six global offices and supports both Chinese brands expanding internationally and international brands entering or growing in China.

Victor Yang, CEO of iBLUE Group, said the company’s international development is focused on bringing global vision, creativity and local expertise together to create sustainable brand value across markets.

The recognition comes as Chinese companies accelerate international expansion and shift from product export toward long-term global brand building, while international brands continue to seek locally relevant growth in China.

A Glocal Model for Cross-Market Brand Building

iBLUE Group’s international model is built around the principle that localization begins with market understanding rather than final-stage campaign adaptation. The approach considers consumer priorities, cultural codes, local conversations, influence networks and the creative interpretation required for each market.

The company combines China-based brand and strategic expertise with local market teams and a network spanning creative talent, PR and media relationships, content creators, production partners and cultural resources. Its global influencer ecosystem includes more than 5,000 core creators across nearly 30 countries, covering beauty, consumer electronics, automotive, fashion, gaming and home appliances.

Danni Liu, Partner of iBLUE Group and International Business Head, said the next stage of Chinese globalization requires brands to become locally understood, locally relevant and ultimately locally chosen. According to Liu, teams capable of operating with an inside understanding of both Chinese and international markets remain relatively rare.

Under the Glocal model, global thinking protects brand consistency, while local intelligence, creativity and execution shape market relevance. The company integrates these capabilities across the full marketing chain:

Global Strategy

Market & Consumer Insight

Localized Creative

Content & Production

PR, Influencer Marketing, Social Media and Media

Local Activation & Execution

From Campaign Recognition to Long-Term Brand Growth

iBLUE Group has developed its international capabilities through work across technology, consumer electronics, beauty, fashion, lifestyle, mobility, sports, design and culture. European projects have included major international sports moments, Milan Design Week, localized creative campaigns, product launches, PR and media relations, influencer programs, social operations and local activations.

Across its wider portfolio, the company has worked with brands including TCL, Vivo, Trip.com, Gucci Beauty, Li-Ning, Tmall, Bosch, Siemens, Dior, P&G, Unilever, Ray-Ban, Coty, Coach and Longines.

The TopDigital recognition adds industry validation to an approach designed for a changing phase of globalization, in which international growth increasingly depends on whether brands can earn cultural relevance and long-term consumer consideration in individual markets.

Building Connections Between China and International Markets

Beyond campaign execution, iBLUE Group positions cross-market brand building as a way to strengthen understanding between China and international markets. The company’s work is intended to help Chinese brands build recognition, relevance and trust internationally while supporting global brands in establishing a meaningful presence in China.

The model is guided by four principles:

Global thinking without losing brand identity.

Local relevance without losing consistency.

Creativity supported by cultural understanding.

Execution supported by established local resources.

About iBLUE Group

Founded in 2016, iBLUE Group is an independent, integrated marketing and innovation company operating through six global offices. Its capabilities span strategy, market intelligence, localized creative, content and production, PR, influencer marketing, social media, media and local activation, connecting international brands with China and supporting Chinese brands in their global growth.

About TopDigital

TopDigital is one of Asia’s leading marketing and innovation awards, recognizing excellence across digital marketing, brand communication, content creation, e-commerce and integrated marketing. Now in its 14th edition, the awards bring together agencies, brands and platforms to recognize effective and innovative work across the industry.