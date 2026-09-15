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Pennsylvania Print Company’s Large-Format Banners Helped Build Burning Man’s Iconic Centerpiece Installation

ByEthan Lin

Sep 15, 2026

Easy Order Banners supplied custom-printed 13 oz. vinyl banners for the centerpiece structure at Burning Man for three consecutive years, one of the world’s most recognized large-scale art and culture events. The banners were produced for Andrew Johnstone, the head engineer behind the event’s iconic central structure, which serves as the symbolic focal point of the annual gathering in the Nevada desert.

The largest order covered the full interior and exterior of the multi-story octagonal wooden structure. Intricate artwork printed across the vinyl panels transformed the interior into an immersive environment that visitors experienced during the event. The finished installation was captured in professional photographs later featured in a major publication.

“We’ve been producing large-format vinyl banners for 20 years, and this project is one of the most memorable,” said Doug Reed, founder of Easy Order Banners. “Seeing our work as part of something that iconic was a great moment for our team. It is a reminder of what large-format printing can do when someone has a bold creative vision and needs a printer who can execute it at scale — reliably and on deadline.”

Burning Man draws tens of thousands of attendees each year from around the world, and the central structure is among the most photographed and recognized elements of the event. Large format banner printing at this scale requires precise color reproduction, consistent panel alignment across multiple prints, and reliable delivery timelines — capabilities Easy Order Banners has refined over two decades of nationwide large-format production.

Easy Order Banners produces custom 13 oz. and 18 oz. vinyl banners, mesh banners, and fabric displays for trade shows, corporate events, outdoor festivals, retail installations, and large-scale architectural projects. The company prints up to 16 feet wide in a single seamless panel with no minimum order requirement and ships to all 50 states. Customers can upload print-ready artwork and receive an instant quote at easyorderbanners.com. The company has served thousands of businesses, event organizers, and creative professionals since its founding more than 20 years ago.

For more information about Easy Order Banners, use the contact details below.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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