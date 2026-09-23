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Andreessen Horowitz Launches Academy for Young Founders With Tuition-Free First Year

ByJolyen

Sep 23, 2026

Andreessen Horowitz Launches Academy for Young Founders With Tuition-Free First Year

Andreessen Horowitz is launching the Horowitz Andreessen Academy, a San Francisco school aimed at young people coming out of high school who want to build startups or work in technology. The first one-year program will accept about 50 students without charging tuition, while a two-year paid program is planned for 2028.

The Horowitz Andreessen Academy will combine technical subjects, life skills and personal projects with access to technology executives and founders. Courses range from AI research and models to topics such as “The Geometry of Luck,” which focuses on how students can structure their lives to create more opportunities.

Students Will Be Selected Based on What They Have Built

According to the academy’s FAQ, the first class will be selected based on “proof of work,” including what applicants have built, shipped or earned. Students will be responsible for arranging their own housing, although the academy plans to help them find accommodation and connect with potential student roommates.

The school is not currently accredited. Participants therefore will not earn a degree or college credits that can be transferred to another institution.

Andreessen Horowitz said in its official announcement that students will spend time on courses, work opportunities and individual projects. The academy plans to connect them with mentors, speakers and companies across the technology industry.

Ten founding corporate partners are involved: Anduril, Anthropic, Coinbase, Google, Meta, Nvidia, OpenAI, Palantir, Replit and Stripe. Around 200 speakers and mentors are expected to participate, while those companies and dozens of other employers may recruit students after they complete the program.

A Two-Year Paid Program Is Planned for 2028

The academy is a for-profit venture that has raised $42 million, according to TechCrunch. CEO Gagan Biyani said the planned two-year program in 2028 would charge tuition comparable to an elite private university.

The academy may also expand beyond its initial group of roughly 50 students. An Andreessen Horowitz spokesperson said high school graduates can apply even if they are younger than 18.

The program is designed as an alternative between completing a traditional college degree before entering the technology industry and leaving school to start a company. Students may use the program to develop startup ideas, build practical technology skills or pursue jobs through the academy’s network of participating companies.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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