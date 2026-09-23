Beyond Sheet Metal | Meet Hymson Laser Machinery at FABTECH 2026

As metal fabricators across the U.S. continue to look for more efficient, flexible, and reliable ways to produce, laser processing is moving beyond standalone machines and traditional sheet metal applications.

From October 21–23, 2026, Hymson Laser Machinery will bring its latest metalworking equipment and solutions to FABTECH 2026 in Las Vegas, under the theme Beyond Sheet Metal. Visit us at Booth C159.

Beyond Sheet Metal represents more than the theme of this year’s show. It reflects Hymson Laser Machinery’s approach to supporting manufacturers as production requirements continue to evolve—from individual equipment to connected production, from sheet metal processing to tube and profile applications, and from equipment delivery to ongoing local support.

Built Around Long-Term Production Needs

For manufacturers, purchasing a machine is only the beginning. Long-term production value depends on stable equipment performance, responsive technical support, and solutions that can adapt as production needs change.

Hymson Laser Machinery is a core business unit of Hymson Laser Technology Group focused on metalworking. We are dedicated to the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of intelligent metalworking equipment.

Building on the Group’s industrial foundation and expertise in intelligent manufacturing, Hymson Laser Machinery continues to strengthen its capabilities across technology development, product manufacturing, integrated solutions, and local services—supporting customers throughout the equipment lifecycle.

15 Years of Expertise, Focused on Stable Production

With 15 years of experience in intelligent metalworking equipment, Hymson Laser Machinery continues to develop technologies and products across laser cutting, motion control, cutting processes, and intelligent applications.

For manufacturers running demanding production schedules, processing accuracy, operational stability, and consistency are essential. These remain key areas of our ongoing R&D, helping support continuous production and a wide range of metalworking requirements.

Solutions for Sheet, Tube, and Automated Production

Today’s fabricators need more than a single machine. Production requirements can vary by material, part size, processing method, and workflow.

Hymson Laser Machinery offers a portfolio covering 2D laser cutting, tube laser cutting, and automation, providing flexible options for different production models.

From sheet and tube processing to automated loading and unloading, these solutions are designed to help manufacturers build more connected and efficient production workflows.

Global Capabilities, Local Support

Technology is only part of long-term equipment value. Local support is equally important.

Supported by Hymson Laser Technology Group’s 13 subsidiaries outside mainland China & offices, Hymson Laser Machinery continues to strengthen its international service network, providing equipment installation, training, technical support, and after-sales service.

For manufacturers in the U.S. and other international markets, closer service support can help simplify equipment deployment, address technical needs, and maintain stable operation over the long term.

From technology and products to integrated solutions and local service, Hymson Laser Machinery aims to build lasting partnerships around customers’ evolving production needs.

See Hymson Laser Machinery Live at FABTECH 2026

At FABTECH 2026 in Las Vegas, visitors to Booth C159 will have the opportunity to see Hymson Laser Machinery’s solutions across 2D laser cutting, automation, and tube processing.

01 | HyLaser PRO

Designed for Continuous, High-Intensity Production

For manufacturers looking for stable performance in demanding production environments, HyLaser PRO combines dynamic performance, processing accuracy, and operational stability with intelligent cutting functions and automation expansion capabilities.

At FABTECH 2026, the HyLaser PRO 3216 12 kW will be demonstrated through live cutting, giving visitors a direct view of the machine under actual processing conditions.

02 | HyAuto

Maximize Laser Cutting Productivity

As manufacturers move from standalone machine operation toward more continuous production workflows, material handling and automation become increasingly important.

Designed for sheet loading and unloading, HyAuto connects machine operation with material flow, helping reduce manual handling and waiting time while creating a more continuous workflow between laser cutting and material handling.

For fabricators looking to improve workflow continuity without adding unnecessary manual steps, HyAuto provides a flexible approach to laser cutting automation.

03 | HyLaser Tube

Smart Tube Laser Cutting for Flexible Production

Tube and profile processing often requires flexibility across different materials, shapes, and production requirements.

HyLaser Tube PRO is designed to address diverse tube and profile processing needs, combining flexible processing capabilities with stable cutting performance.

With intelligent functions and flexible automation configurations, the solution helps manufacturers simplify tube processing workflows while supporting production efficiency and material utilization.

Meet Us at Booth C159

If you are visiting FABTECH 2026 in Las Vegas, stop by Booth C159 to see Hymson Laser Machinery in action.

Watch the HyLaser PRO 3216 12 kW live cutting demonstration, explore solutions for 2D laser cutting, tube processing, and automation, and speak directly with the Hymson Laser Machinery team about your production requirements.

Whether you are looking to improve sheet metal processing, expand into tube and profile cutting, or move toward a more automated production workflow, we look forward to discussing what comes next for your operation.

October 21–23, 2026 | Las Vegas | Booth C159

Beyond Sheet Metal. Beyond Standalone Equipment. Beyond Expectations.

We look forward to meeting you at FABTECH 2026.