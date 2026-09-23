Evan Downey, Real Estate Broker in Dallas, TX, Named a D Magazine Top Producer for 2026

Evan Downey is a Broker Associate with eXp Realty and founder of Evan Downey Real Estate Group in Dallas, Texas. Named to D Magazine’s Best Real Estate Agents and Top Producers 2026, he brings 20+ years of sales experience, 110+ five-star Google reviews, and specialized expertise in luxury, investment, and residential real estate across Dallas-Fort Worth.

Evan Downey , Broker Associate with eXp Realty and founder of Evan Downey Real Estate Group , has been named to D Magazine’s Best Real Estate Agents and Top Producers 2026.

The recognition was celebrated at a private, invitation-only event held August 27, 2026 at Astoria Event Venue in Irving, marking the launch of D Magazine’s September 2026 issue featuring the year’s honorees.

D Magazine’s Top Producers list is among the most closely watched agent rankings in North Texas, a market with tens of thousands of licensed agents and no shortage of competition for the distinction.

Raised Around 1031 Exchanges

Downey’s real estate education started at the dinner table.

His father spent more than 30 years helping clients execute 1031 exchanges on single-family and commercial property in the TIC (Tenants in Common) industry, a corner of the business most residential agents never touch. It is investor work: deferred capital gains, replacement property identification windows, fractional ownership structures, and the arithmetic that determines whether a swap actually improves a client’s position.

Growing up inside gave Downey something unusual for a residential agent, the instinct to evaluate a property as an asset before evaluating it as a home.

He eventually chose single-family sales as his own lane, but the investor lens stayed. It is why his client base spans luxury buyers and sellers, active investors, and conventional homebuyers rather than concentrating on one.

He Runs the Numbers Because He Runs Them on His Own Deals

Downey is a short-term and long-term rental investor himself, which changes the quality of investor advice in a specific way.

An agent who has never owned a rental can quote a CAP rate. An agent who owns them has paid the vacancy, funded the turn, argued with a property manager, and watched a pro forma meet reality. When Downey walks an investor through a fix-and-flip or a turn-key rental, he is describing decisions he has personally made and lived with.

That extends to the analysis clients actually need: CAP rates, ROI, renovation cost against achievable rent, which DFW sub-markets are producing yield, and price per square foot by neighborhood. His stated specialty is knowing the best sub-markets, the best school districts, and the price per square foot for each area, three questions he says clients ask more than any others.

His residential real estate work includes established Dallas communities such as Lakewood , Forest Hills , M Streets , Lower Greenville , Lochwood , and Old Lake Highlands , giving buyers, sellers, and investors access to community-specific information as they evaluate different areas of the Dallas market.

Twenty Years of Negotiation, One Standard

With 20+ years of sales experience, Downey defines success by a single test: whether the client leaves the closing table without the nagging “maybe we could have gotten a better price.”

That is a harder standard than it sounds, because it is about the client’s confidence in the outcome rather than the outcome alone. Meeting it requires the client to understand what was negotiated and why the result was the right one, which is a communication problem as much as a negotiation problem.

He is direct that buying or selling is not purely financial. It is emotional, and treating it otherwise is how agents lose people mid-transaction.

Recognition and Reviews

Alongside the 2026 D Magazine honor, Downey has been recognized in the MetroTex 40 Under 40 awards, named Best Realtor in Dallas of 2025 by the Evergreen Awards, and named an eXp ICON Agent, ranking in the top 5% globally.

His work has been featured by Realtor.com, which cited him as a Dallas real estate expert on North Texas housing growth, and referenced in Yahoo Finance, MarketWatch, Digital Journal, and AP News.

Client feedback is where the volume is: 110+ five-star Google reviews and 90+ reviews on Zillow.

Family, Chickens, and an Open Fridge

Away from the business, Downey is a father of three and a homesteader, vegetable gardening, fruit trees, and 11 chickens, a detail his clients tend to remember.

He is an active church member with a particular presence among SMU students, known for an open-home and open-fridge policy for anyone who needs a place to land.

It is a consistent picture. The same person who runs CAP rates for investors keeps a full fridge for college students.

Working With Evan Downey

Buyers, sellers, and investors can search Dallas-area listings , learn more about Evan , or get in touch directly at 214-997-4929.

About Evan Downey

Evan Downey is a Broker Associate with eXp Realty and founder of Evan Downey Real Estate Group in Dallas, Texas, serving buyers, sellers, and investors throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Named to D Magazine’s Best Real Estate Agents and Top Producers 2026, he brings more than 20 years of sales experience and specializes in luxury homes, investment property, fix-and-flip opportunities, and short- and long-term rentals. He is a MetroTex 40 Under 40 honoree, an eXp ICON Agent ranking in the top 5% globally, and was named Best Realtor in Dallas of 2025 by the Evergreen Awards.

Raised around his father’s 30-year career in 1031 exchanges and TIC investment property, Downey brings an investor’s analytical framework to residential real estate. He is himself an active short-term and long-term rental investor. His work has been featured by Realtor.com, Yahoo Finance, MarketWatch, Digital Journal, and AP News, and he holds 110+ five-star Google reviews and 90+ Zillow reviews.

Learn more at EvanDowneyRealEstate.com or contact Evan Downey at [email protected] . Connect with Evan Downey on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Yelp .