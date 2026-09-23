Raimondo & Sundquist Expands High-Net-Worth Divorce Services

Raimondo & Sundquist LLP, a boutique law firm based in Buffalo, New York, has announced the expansion of its high-net-worth divorce practice, offering a multidisciplinary approach designed to serve chief executive officers, business owners, and families managing significant assets throughout Western New York. The firm, which maintains offices in Buffalo and Jamestown, combines expertise across family law, estate law, real estate, and corporate law to address the layered financial circumstances that often accompany complex separations.

Addressing a Growing Need Among Business Leaders

The firm’s expanded focus responds to a distinct segment of clients whose divorces involve more than the division of personal property. For executives and family business owners, a separation can raise questions about stock options, deferred compensation, closely held business valuations, and the long-term survival of an enterprise that may have taken decades to build. Raimondo & Sundquist LLP has structured its practice to untangle these interests while keeping the client’s broader financial picture intact.

“Our message is simple. No shortcuts. No guesswork. Just steady guidance,” said Edward Sundquist, Founder and Partner at Raimondo & Sundquist LLP. “While much of our competition focuses on dragging out cases, we are focused on doing what is right for our clients, every time, without exception. When a business owner walks into our office, they need to know their company is not going to be liquidated because of a divorce, and that is the kind of protection we are built to provide.”

High-net-worth divorces frequently intersect with corporate governance issues, real estate holdings, and estate planning documents drafted years earlier. Rather than referring these matters to outside specialists, Raimondo & Sundquist LLP handles them within a single team, a structure the firm believes reduces both cost and the risk of overlooked details.

A Multidisciplinary Team With Public Service Roots

Led by partners Elliot S. Raimondo and Edward A. Sundquist, the firm draws on backgrounds that extend well beyond traditional family law. Both partners have held distinguished roles in public service, including the management of complex municipal litigation and service as a former Mayor. That experience, the firm says, translates directly into the negotiation of high-stakes settlements and the courtroom advocacy that contested divorces often require.

Municipal litigation involves legal disputes concerning cities, towns, and local government entities, and it frequently requires attorneys to manage large budgets, competing interests, and public scrutiny. The firm points to this discipline as a foundation for handling the financial complexity of divorces involving substantial assets. The ability to read a balance sheet, understand deferred compensation structures, and anticipate the tax consequences of asset transfers is central to the firm’s approach.

Deferred compensation refers to income that an employee earns in one period but receives at a later date, often through retirement plans, bonuses, or equity awards. Stock options grant an individual the right to purchase company shares at a set price, and their value can fluctuate significantly. Both are common in executive compensation packages and can become contested issues during a divorce. Raimondo & Sundquist LLP works to identify, value, and fairly divide these assets while protecting the interests of the client who earned them.

Protecting Closely Held Businesses

For family business owners, one of the most pressing concerns during a divorce is whether the enterprise will survive the proceeding. A closely held business is a company owned by a small number of individuals, often family members, whose shares are not traded publicly. Valuing such a business can be difficult, because its worth is tied to factors that do not appear on a public market.

Raimondo & Sundquist LLP applies its corporate law experience to these valuations, working to establish a fair figure while structuring settlements that avoid forcing a sale or liquidation of the company. The firm’s goal is to preserve the operational continuity of the business so that employees, partners, and the owner can continue their work with minimal disruption.

The firm’s real estate practice further supports this effort. Divorces involving commercial or residential holdings often require the transfer of property titles, the resolution of disputed ownership interests, and occasionally real estate litigation. By keeping these functions in-house, the firm coordinates property matters alongside the broader divorce settlement.

Generational Wealth and the Protection of Trusts

Beyond business interests, Raimondo & Sundquist LLP has identified generational wealth transfer as a growing area of concern. Inheritances and family trusts are often intended to remain separate from marital property, yet they can lose that protected status when assets become commingled. Commingling occurs when separate property, such as an inheritance, is mixed with marital assets, for example by depositing inherited funds into a joint account.

When commingling happens, what began as a protected inheritance can be reclassified as marital property subject to division. The firm’s combined experience in estate litigation and family law allows it to trace these assets, argue for their protection, and, where necessary, reconstruct a client’s trust and estate plan once a divorce is finalized.

“We see time and again how an inheritance meant to stay in the family can become entangled in a divorce,” said Sundquist. “Because we handle estate litigation as well as family law, we understand exactly how these assets move and how to protect them. Rebuilding a client’s estate plan after a divorce is just as important as the settlement itself.”

Estate litigation refers to legal disputes over wills, trusts, and the administration of a deceased person’s assets. The firm’s familiarity with these disputes gives it insight into how inheritances are structured and how they can be safeguarded during a marital dissolution.

Local Knowledge Across Western New York

The firm emphasizes its deep regional ties and connections across New York State. With offices in Buffalo and Jamestown, Raimondo & Sundquist LLP serves clients throughout Western New York, drawing on familiarity with local courts, regional business communities, and the state’s family law framework.

In addition to its high-net-worth divorce work, the firm offers a broad range of services, including estate planning, probate, elder law, real estate, municipal representation, civil and corporate litigation, and legal services for LGBTQ+ individuals and families. Prospective clients can learn more through its Google Business Profile and its presence on Instagram.

The firm offers free consultations and highlights client-first service, integrity, commitment, and measurable results as the values guiding its work. Further information is available on the firm’s website.

About Raimondo & Sundquist LLP

Raimondo & Sundquist LLP is a boutique law firm in New York that specializes in divorce law and estates. Led by partners Elliot S. Raimondo and Edward A. Sundquist, the firm brings a multidisciplinary background across family law, estate law, real estate, and corporate law. With both partners having distinguished careers in public service, including managing complex municipal litigation and serving as a former Mayor, the firm is positioned to navigate high-stakes negotiations, untangle complex financial assets, and advocate for clients in the courtroom. The firm maintains offices in Buffalo and Jamestown and serves clients throughout Western New York. Connect with Raimondo & Sundquist LLP and follow the firm on Instagram . You can email directly to [email protected] .