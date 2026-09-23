SIMZY Launches Travel eSIMs for Australia, Expands Asia Coverage

SIMZY, a global travel eSIM provider, today announced the launch of dedicated eSIM data plans for Australia. The new offering delivers instant 5G mobile data without roaming fees, targeting international travelers, remote workers, and students who need reliable connectivity across Australia.

Australia eSIM: 5G Data at Affordable Prices

SIMZY’s new Australia eSIM provides travelers with fast 5G data for maps, ride-hailing, social sharing, and remote work without traditional roaming charges. The plans start at $5 for 5 GB over 7 days, with unlimited-data options available for longer stays (14 days for $25 and 30 days for $40). All plans are data-only, support top-ups, and activate instantly via QR code after purchase.

Key features of the Australia eSIM include:

Instant activation : QR code delivered by email and WhatsApp. Scan and follow on-device prompts.

: QR code delivered by email and WhatsApp. Scan and follow on-device prompts. No hidden fees or taxes : Transparent pricing with no surprise charges.

: Transparent pricing with no surprise charges. 5G-ready coverage : Optimized for travel apps, navigation, and content sharing.

: Optimized for travel apps, navigation, and content sharing. App-based management: Monitor usage, purchase top-ups, and switch plans in the SIMZY mobile app.

Asia Plans

Alongside the Australia launch, SIMZY continues to offer its regional Asia eSIM plans, designed for travelers moving across multiple countries in the region, including Australia:

1 GB at $5.00 for 7 days

at $5.00 for 7 days 3 GB at $12.00 for 15 days

at $12.00 for 15 days 10 GB at $60.00 for 30 days

at $60.00 for 30 days 15 GB at $90.00 for 30 days

How It Works

Activating a SIMZY travel eSIM takes three steps:

Check device compatibility (most modern smartphones support eSIM). Also make sure your device is unlocked. Choose a plan based on data needs and trip duration. Activate via QR code received by email or WhatsApp after purchase.

Once activated, users can connect immediately upon arrival, avoiding expensive carrier roaming and physical SIM swaps. They can also choose to activate the eSIM immediately or schedule a specific date for activation.

Visit the Australia eSIM page for more information: https://simzy.com/plans/australia

About SIMZY

SIMZY is an international travel eSIM provider that helps people stay connected no matter where they are without the worry of bill shock. The company’s eSIM plans cover 220+ destinations around the globe, delivering instant and reliable mobile connectivity. SIMZY features data-only plans as well as eSIMs with call, text, and data services. The eSIM provider also offers regional bundles that provide mobile services across multiple destinations in a specific region.