Redha Alayesh, a Saudi Arabia based marketing strategist, consultant, and brand builder, has announced a 2026 professional focus on measurable marketing systems that connect customer insight, organizational structure, and accountable growth. Working with startups, established enterprises, and growing teams across education, technology, food and beverage, gaming, and other sectors, Alayesh promotes a practical approach that positions marketing as a measurable business capability rather than a collection of campaigns or social media activities.

A Practical Shift Toward Accountable Marketing

Alayesh’s 2026 focus responds to a challenge common among organizations that are investing in marketing but lack a clear view of performance. Many businesses allocate budgets to awareness, content, advertising, events, or digital channels without a defined operating system for measuring progress. In Alayesh’s advisory work, this gap often appears when brand awareness has no owner, campaign goals are not tied to business outcomes, or marketing departments are defined by headcount rather than by clear roles, responsibilities, and decision processes.

That perspective has shaped Alayesh’s public message through his professional website , workshops, and online content. His method centers on clarifying the customer, defining the value proposition, building repeatable processes, and using analytics to improve decision making. Analytics, in this context, refers to the structured review of data from customer behavior, campaigns, sales activity, market research, and internal operations. The goal is to translate that information into practical decisions that can be tested, evaluated, and improved over time.

“Marketing is no longer just about getting noticed; it is about building systems that drive results and create real value for both businesses and customers,” said Redha Alayesh. “The best marketing departments are not just creative. They are accountable. If a team cannot measure it, the team cannot improve it.”

Building Departments Instead of Isolated Campaigns

A central part of Alayesh’s work is helping organizations move from informal marketing activity to structured departments. In many growing companies, marketing begins as a collection of disconnected tasks, such as social media posting, design requests, paid advertising, and event support. While these activities may be important, Alayesh argues that they are often insufficient without a defined operating model. A department needs strategy, governance, channel management, reporting, customer research, content systems, and clear collaboration with sales, product, finance, and leadership teams.

This approach is particularly relevant in the Gulf region, where many businesses are scaling quickly and facing higher expectations from digitally active customers. Customer behavior changes across platforms, languages, and buying journeys, making it important for companies to understand not only what audiences see, but also why they respond, compare, trust, and purchase. Alayesh’s work focuses on converting those observations into department structures that can support growth without depending on guesswork or individual effort alone.

His method includes defining marketing roles, building reporting routines, creating campaign planning systems, and training teams to make decisions based on evidence. For founders and executives who are not marketing specialists, this structure can make the function easier to evaluate. It also helps teams distinguish between activity and progress. Posting more content, increasing followers, or launching frequent campaigns may produce visibility, but Alayesh’s framework asks whether those actions improve customer understanding, lead quality, revenue contribution, retention, or brand positioning.

Bridging Creativity, Data, and Customer Insight

Alayesh’s professional reputation is built on the view that effective marketing requires both creative judgment and analytical discipline. Creative work helps brands communicate clearly, express a point of view, and connect with audiences. Data helps confirm whether assumptions are valid, whether customers understand the offer, and whether resources are being used effectively. Alayesh’s 2026 focus places those capabilities together, rather than treating them as competing approaches.

“Success in today’s market is not about chasing trends,” said Alayesh. “It is about understanding the customer deeply and building processes that allow teams to adapt, test, and grow with confidence.”

Across his consulting and educational work, Alayesh has emphasized customer-first thinking as a foundation for business growth. Customer-first thinking refers to the practice of designing marketing decisions around real audience needs, motivations, concerns, and behavior. This includes research, interviews, performance data, funnel analysis, and feedback from customer-facing teams. When used consistently, these inputs can help organizations sharpen positioning, reduce wasted spend, and build more relevant campaigns.

Alayesh also shares marketing observations through public channels, including LinkedIn and Instagram , where he discusses the causes of underperforming marketing departments and the role of disciplined decision making. His broader content includes essays in English and Arabic, a newsletter format, and Arabic video breakdowns focused on marketing systems and business learning. The material is intended to make strategic marketing more accessible to founders, operators, and emerging marketers while maintaining a focus on measurable outcomes.

A Regional Voice for Modern Marketing Practice

Alayesh’s work reflects changes in the marketing industry as artificial intelligence, digital platforms, and evolving customer expectations push organizations toward faster, more informed decisions. His approach emphasizes marketing departments as learning systems that connect research, campaigns, budgets, and customer feedback through measurable processes.

By testing ideas, measuring outcomes, and applying lessons to future decisions, organizations can better understand what drives sustainable growth while reducing reliance on short term tactics.

“My philosophy is simple: Marketing should empower teams, make business growth more predictable, and help everyone involved reach their full potential,” said Alayesh. “If an organization wants marketing that works, it should start with data, listen to customers, and never stop learning.”

In 2026, Alayesh plans to expand his educational and advisory work around measurable marketing, department development, and customer centered growth, helping organizations across Saudi Arabia and the wider region strengthen the connection between strategy and execution.

Four 2026 Awards Recognize Redha Alayesh for Marketing Leadership in Saudi Arabia

Redha Alayesh has been recognized with four marketing distinctions in Saudi Arabia for 2026, reflecting different areas of his strategy and consulting work. The Leader Report awarded him “Best Marketing Department Consulting in Saudi Arabia of 2026,” highlighting his experience in developing marketing functions, strengthening teams, and creating measurable processes. BizRecap recognized him with “Best Marketing Consulting Service in Saudi Arabia of 2026,” citing an approach focused on customer insights, practical strategy, and measurable business impact. Evergreen Awards named Alayesh “Best Marketing Strategist in Saudi Arabia of 2026,” recognizing his use of analytical thinking, creativity, customer focused decision making, and evidence based strategy. Completing the four recognitions, Best of Best Review awarded him “Best Marketing Consultant in Saudi Arabia of 2026,” reflecting his broader work in marketing strategy, consulting, organizational development, and performance focused marketing.

About Redha Alayesh

Redha Alayesh is a marketing strategist, consultant, entrepreneur, and brand builder based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He helps organizations develop measurable marketing systems, clarify positioning, understand customer behavior, and build marketing departments that support sustainable business growth. His work combines analytics, creative strategy, team development, and practical execution across sectors including education, technology, food and beverage, gaming, and emerging business categories.You can visit bmds.sa and email directly to [email protected].