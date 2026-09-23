Dan Visosky, Real Estate Agent in Jackson, WY, Marks 350+ Properties Sold and 20 Years in Teton County Real Estate

A Longstanding Career in Teton County Real Estate

Dan Visosky , Associate Broker with Prugh Real Estate , has built one of the longest-running practices in Teton County real estate, with more than 350 properties personally sold across a career that has been top-producing since 2004.

Licensed in both Wyoming and Idaho, Visosky serves clients throughout Jackson, Teton County, and surrounding communities. His transaction history spans residential purchases, investment properties, commercial transactions, and estate properties.

His company has helped sell properties including The Virginian Hotel and The Alpenhof in Teton Village, as well as estates on Fish Creek Road, Matheson Hill, John Dodge Road, and Turpin Meadow Loop. The portfolio includes properties with list prices reaching $60 million.

That range reflects the diversity of the Jackson Hole market, where transactions can involve everything from residential condominiums to large ranch and estate properties.

Twenty-Eight Years in the Valley

Visosky has lived in the Jackson area since 1998, giving him more than two decades of personal experience within the community where he practices real estate.

His longstanding presence in the area has contributed to a broad network of local relationships. In Teton County, where a portion of real estate activity can occur through established personal and professional networks, local knowledge can be an important part of the transaction process.

His community involvement has included board service, five years coaching volleyball, and currently helping coach the golf team.

These activities have allowed Visosky to remain connected to the community beyond his professional responsibilities and have contributed to the local relationships developed throughout his time in the valley.

Professional Recognition and Leadership

In 2012, Visosky was named Realtor of the Year and served as President of the Teton Board of REALTORS® during the same year.

He is licensed in both Wyoming and Idaho, allowing him to work with clients on both sides of the state line, including markets such as Victor and Driggs.

Visosky is also a real estate investor and local business owner. His personal experience with property ownership provides an additional perspective when working with clients evaluating real estate as an investment.

Since 2013, he has received ongoing coaching from a leading national real estate training organization. He has also contributed to Prugh Real Estate’s record of more than 500 properties sold and over $1 billion in company sales volume since 2019.

Answering Questions Before They Are Asked

Visosky describes his service philosophy as an effort to answer clients’ questions before they have to ask them.

For buyers and sellers, this approach involves anticipating the questions and decisions that can arise throughout a transaction, from appraisal and inspection timelines to property specific considerations.

In Teton County, buyers can encounter issues that require an understanding of the local market, including conservation easements, water rights, wildlife corridor restrictions, seasonal access, short-term rental zoning, and development considerations.

Experience across multiple transactions can help an agent recognize which issues may be relevant to a particular property before a client moves forward with a purchase.

For sellers, the same approach applies to property positioning, pricing, negotiations, and communication through closing. For buyers, it involves providing market context related to neighborhoods, inventory, and offer strategy.

Serving the Jackson Hole Market

Visosky works with buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Jackson and the surrounding Teton County market, as well as communities extending into Idaho.

His areas of service include Jackson, Wilson, Teton Village, Moran, Star Valley, Victor, and Driggs.

The range allows clients with different property goals to work with an agent familiar with both the local Jackson Hole market and neighboring communities.

Working With Dan Visosky

Sellers can work with Visosky on property valuation, positioning, pricing, and the sales process. Buyers can receive assistance evaluating available properties, neighborhoods, investment opportunities, and transaction considerations.

With experience spanning residential, investment, commercial, and estate properties, Visosky works with clients whose real estate needs vary by property type and objective.

About Dan Visosky

Dan Visosky is an Associate Broker with Prugh Real Estate serving Jackson, Wyoming, Teton County, and surrounding areas including Wilson, Teton Village, Moran, Star Valley, and Victor/Driggs, Idaho.

A top-producing agent since 2004 with more than 20 years of experience, he has personally sold over 350 properties and is licensed in both Wyoming and Idaho. He was recognized as 2012 Realtor of the Year and served as 2012 President of the Teton Board of REALTORS®. He is also a real estate investor and local business owner, and has contributed to Prugh Real Estate’s record of more than $1 billion in sales since 2019.

Dan Visosky is an Associate Broker with Prugh Real Estate (License #10326), located at 1110 Maple Way #C, Jackson, WY 83001. He can be reached by phone at 307-690-6979 or by email at [email protected] . Additional information is available at DanVisosky.com . His office location can be found through his Google Business Profile , and his professional profiles and real estate information are also available on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .