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Newnormz Unveils Research That Shows SMEs Now Prioritize GEO

ByEthan Lin

Sep 22, 2026

Newnormz, an SEO agency serving more than 200 month-to-month clients across Malaysia, reports that 92% of its clients previously running Google Ads campaigns have shifted budget toward Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) over the past year, as AI Overviews and tools like ChatGPT and Gemini change how Malaysians search for and choose brands online.

The shift is backed by user-behavior data. Heatmap and session tracking through Microsoft Clarity across Newnormz’s client websites show average scroll depth has dropped to just 30%, meaning most visitors now leave a page before reaching a third of its content. Newnormz says the finding confirms what search platforms have signaled for months: users increasingly get their answer from an AI summary and never scroll a page at all, making it critical for brands to be the source that AI cites, not just the link a user might click.

“Search used to mean ten blue links and a click. Now a growing share of Malaysian searches end inside an AI answer, before anyone clicks through, let alone scrolls,” said Bryan Tan, CEO and Founder of Newnormz.

“Our clients’ own scroll and heatmap data show it. Businesses that built real topical authority are the ones AI systems recommend today. That’s what’s driving the shift in spend we’re seeing.”

According to DataReportal’s Digital 2026: Malaysia report, the country has 34.9 million internet users, or 97.7% of the population. Newnormz’s client data shows typical SEO investment among Malaysian SMEs running RM1,500 to RM8,000 monthly, with initial ranking movement within 60 to 90 days.

“Businesses that treated SEO as a one-off project got burned. The ones investing in it as a compounding asset are the ones still visible when the algorithm changes,” Tan added.

The company looks set to continue helping customers invest in GEO by offering a range of AI search engine optimization services. Further details can be found on the company’s website here: https://www.newnormz.com.my/.

About Newnormz

Newnormz is a leading SEO agency in Malaysia serving clients including Sunway TCM Centre, Oriental Kopi and PolicyStreet, and holds a 5.0 rating from over 210 Google reviews.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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