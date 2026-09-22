Tile Village Launches Tale Collection Of Italian Porcelain Pattern Tiles

Tile Village launched the Tale Collection on 1 September 2026, introducing eight patterned porcelain tiles manufactured in Italy for use on walls and floors. The range is available to homeowners and interior designers across the United Kingdom for kitchens, bathrooms and other interior spaces.

The Tale Collection comprises eight individual designs: Ustica, Makari, Marzamemi, Misilmeri, Mondello, Ortigia, Pachino and Sferracavallo. Each design carries its own decorative pattern and forms part of Tile Village’s wider pattern tiles offering, which is aimed at customers looking to introduce texture and character into internal spaces.

Every design has a matt finish and a square format measuring 216 by 216 millimetres. The collection’s colour palette spans cream and beige tones alongside blue, brown and green. The tiles are made for dual use, suitable for installation on both walls and floors, including in kitchens and bathrooms. Full specifications and imagery for each of the eight designs are set out within the tale collection pages.

The Tale Collection is available directly to customers throughout the United Kingdom through the tile village online store, priced at £55.08 per square metre.

Tile Village operates exclusively online, having started as a tile showroom. Its website organises wall and floor tiles by colour, room, style, shape and size, allowing customers to browse the wider range alongside the new collection.

“The Tale Collection brings authentic Italian porcelain into our range, giving customers eight distinct patterns to choose from when finishing walls and floors,” said Ben Garcka, Director of Tile Village. “We wanted a collection that lets customers make pattern a part of their room, whether they are planning a floor or a feature wall.”

About Tile Village

Tile Village is an independent, family-run tile supplier based in the South East of the United Kingdom. Sourcing ceramic and porcelain collections from Spanish and Italian manufacturers, the company supplies a wide range of wall and floor tiles to trade and residential customers nationwide.