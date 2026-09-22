Promo Box Advertises at 2026 Continental Surf Cup in Chelan with Large-Format Banner Display

The Everett-based print and graphics provider placed its branding in a spectator-facing area at Lakeside Surf, highlighting how large-format signage can connect businesses with live sports audiences.

CHELAN, Wash., September 23, 2026 — Promo Box LLC, an Everett-based print and graphics provider, advertised at the 2026 Continental Surf Cup held Sept. 5-6 at Lakeside Surf in Chelan, Washington. A large-format Promo Box banner was displayed along a spectator-facing perimeter area during the two-day international surf competition.

The 2026 Continental Surf Cup brought 24 top international stationary-wave surfers to Chelan for a head-to-head competition between Team USA and Team Europe. Set against Lakeside Surf’s high-volume standing wave, the Ryder Cup-style competition drew capacity crowds across both days, creating a strong setting for on-site brand visibility.

Promo Box’s branding appeared along a spectator-facing perimeter area at Lakeside Surf. The large-format banner featured the company’s logo, a short advertising message, and a QR code directing attendees to Promo Box’s website.

“Live events give physical signage something digital advertising can’t fully replicate: a fixed presence in the same space as the audience,” said Andrey Tsarenko, Owner and CEO of Promo Box. “When people spend several hours at a venue like Lakeside Surf, a clear, well-placed banner has repeated opportunities to be seen throughout the event.”

For local and regional businesses, event signage creates repeated brand exposure throughout the time spectators spend at a venue. Large-format banners and vinyl graphics can be positioned along entrances, walkways, viewing areas, and other high-traffic locations to keep a brand visible throughout an event. Outdoor event graphics also need to balance visibility with durability. Materials, printing methods, and finishing techniques should be selected based on factors such as sun exposure, wind, installation method, and the expected length of the event.

“Printing for outdoor events requires careful material selection,” Tsarenko explained. “It isn’t just about getting the artwork right. You need durable vinyl, UV-resistant inks, and reinforced edges so the finished banner stays readable and holds up under outdoor conditions.”

Promo Box says its presence at the Continental Surf Cup illustrates how large-format print can connect businesses with audiences in real-world settings. The company produces event banners, vinyl graphics, signs, and other large-format materials for businesses across Snohomish, King, Island, and Skagit counties.

For businesses considering sponsorships, festivals, tournaments, and other live events, Promo Box recommends planning signage early enough to account for design, production, finishing, and installation requirements.

“When people attend an event in person, the signage becomes part of what they see throughout the day,” Tsarenko said. “Good event graphics do more than display a logo. They give a brand a clear, consistent physical presence in the space.”

About Promo Box

Promo Box is an Everett, Washington-based production shop founded in 2008 by Andrey Tsarenko. The company operates a full in-house production facility, producing vehicle graphics and wraps, apparel printing and embroidery, banners, signs, storefront graphics, and promotional products. It serves clients across Snohomish, King, Island, and Skagit counties and, with the addition of its new flatbed, now serves customers nationwide. Past work includes projects for UW Medicine, Providence, and more than thirty regional brands.

Media Contact

Andrey Tsarenko, Founder and CEO

Promo Box

425-737-9026

[email protected]

909 SE Everett Mall Way, Suite B280, Everett, WA 98208

promoboxllc.com