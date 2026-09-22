THG Automation To Exhibit At FABTECH 2026, Showcasing New Hardware & Software

THG Automation , a leader in robotic welding and automation integration, will be debuting multiple new hardware and software innovations at FABTECH 2026 in booth #S44061 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from October 21-23, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV.

One of the new systems being showcased is the new MobileRunner modular track. This linear positioner is designed to carry systems mounted to our existing Mobile Platform system, further extending the reach and access of the cobot. Driven by a servo motor and a heat-treated rack and pinion drivetrain, this rail is available starting at three meters and expandable in one-meter increments. THG will also be introducing its new CobotRunner linear rail positioner. This external axis is also controlled by a servo motor and can be mounted to a new or existing welding table or secured to your shop floor. It offers the user greater flexibility and access to areas of a part that otherwise could not be reached by a standalone cobot arm.

On the software side, THG will also introduce MegaCAP. This program integrates all advanced MIG welding applications and technologies into a single software package, allowing customers to upgrade their system and add new features almost instantly. It also updates a host of existing features, giving users access to advanced welding functions at the touch of a button.

“We’re excited to be debuting this new technology at FABTECH,” said THG Automation Co-founder Robert Sibley. “With visitors from all over the world, this is the premier metal fabrication show in the US and the best place to showcase new innovations to the industry.”

Additional featured technology at this year’s show includes:

The debut of the THG Automation MobileRunner linear rail system with a 2-axis positioner.

5’x10’ Siegmund welding table with a MIG/TIG tool changer and 2-meter linear rail.

Modular Push-Pull CMT system with Fronius iWave 400

IPG Lightweld 1500XR laser welding system

Modular Air-cooled system with Fronius TPSi

About THG Automation

THG Automation specializes in the design and assembly of collaborative robotic (cobot) welding systems. From independent fabricators to global aerospace leaders, THG provides mobile, modular and intuitive automation solutions designed to enhance production efficiency and scalability.