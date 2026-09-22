Aissist Launches Agent Insight to Evaluate AI and Human Agents on Custom Standards

Aissist, the company behind an agentic AI operational layer for customer service and sales, has announced the September 22, 2026 general availability of Agent Insight, an evaluation product for AI and human agents. Agent Insight measures every AI and human agent against standards a business defines for itself, scores 100 percent of conversations rather than a manual sample, and turns the results into guidance that improves the AI over time.

Teams using Agent Insight compose their own metrics in plain language, covering resolution quality, CSAT, compliance adherence, tone and escalation discipline, without building a separate evaluation pipeline. Every conversation is scored against those definitions, and each score includes merit and opportunity summaries with timestamped transcript examples, so a result can be reviewed and defended rather than treated as a single opinion. Standards are set by role, so a billing specialist, an escalation engineer and an outbound sales agent are each measured against the expectations that apply to their work, with AI and human performance evaluated side by side in the same system.

Each evaluation also produces specific recommendations describing where a conversation fell short, what should have happened instead, and which knowledge, phrasing or escalation decision would have produced a better outcome, giving supervisors coaching material without re-reading full transcripts. Agent Insight integrates natively in about 10 minutes with helpdesk platforms including Zendesk, Intercom, Freshdesk, Kustomer, Front and Gorgias, requiring no data migration, and it can evaluate a third-party AI agent as well as Aissist’s own. Results route into Evolve, Aissist’s optimization layer, where findings become refined agent guidance, corrected knowledge and improved escalation rules, alongside conversation analytics from Pulse and multi-agent resolution handled by AgentMesh.

“Somebody else’s rubric is not your quality standard,” said Michael Wei, CEO of Aissist. “Every company has its own definition of a good conversation — the compliance line it can’t cross, the tone it wants, the moment it expects an escalation. Agent Insight starts from the opposite assumption: you write the standard, we measure everything against it.”

“Your best human agents already know what excellent looks like in your business,” Wei said. “Agent Insight makes that legible, and then teaches it to the AI. The loop is the point — measure, compare, improve, repeat, all under a standard you own.”

About Aissist

Aissist is the agentic AI operational layer for automating and continuously improving customer service and sales. Its products are AgentMesh for multi-agent resolution, Pulse for conversation analytics, Evolve for continuous optimization, and Agent Insight for agent evaluation. Across Aissist projects through March 31, 2026, AgentMesh achieved an 83% average resolution rate and 4.8/5 average CSAT. Aissist uses usage-based pricing capped per resolution. Aissist integrates natively with 10+ helpdesks including Intercom, Zendesk, Freshdesk, Kustomer, Front, Gorgias, Salesforce, and HubSpot, supports 65+ languages, and is ISO 27001 certified and GDPR compliant. The company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.