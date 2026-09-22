Home Service Engine Releases Home Service Scorecard, Linking Technician Pay to Company Profit

Home Service Engine, a fractional ServiceTitan back office for residential contractors, has released Home Service Scorecard, a performance platform that breaks a company’s annual profit goal into daily earnings targets for each employee.

Residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical companies between $1 million and $10 million in revenue typically set annual revenue and profit goals that never reach the field. The goal sits with the owner and the bookkeeper. The technician in the truck has no way to tell whether a given day moved the company toward that number or away from it, and performance pay plans built on the same data are difficult to administer by hand.

Home Service Scorecard connects the two. The platform takes a company’s annual budget, breaks it down to a daily target by department and by employee, and shows each technician what they have earned against that target as the day runs. Owners see company and department scorecards, actuals against budget, and margin by job. Technicians see their own figure, their position on a leaderboard, and what additional performance pay is worth to them.

“Most contractors have a profit goal their team has never seen,” said Danny Peavey, founder of Home Service Engine. “The owner knows the number, the bookkeeper knows the number, and the technician in the truck finds out in March whether last year was any good. Scorecard puts that number in front of every person, every day, in dollars they can earn.”

The platform syncs job, revenue and labor data from ServiceTitan, the field service software these companies already run, so the figures employees see each day reconcile with the figures the company closes its books on. Setup and integration support are included. The product also tracks performance pay, runs sales contests, and issues a weekly Performance Coach summary that directs managers to the metric most worth working on.

Home Service Scorecard is available now. It is the first software product from Home Service Engine, which has until now delivered ServiceTitan consulting, including pricebook builds, system configuration, help desk support, bookkeeping and KPI reporting, as a service.

About Home Service Engine

Home Service Engine is a fractional ServiceTitan back office for residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical contractors. The firm handles pricebook builds, system configuration, help desk support, bookkeeping and KPI reporting for owner-operated companies. It is based in the Atlanta, Georgia area.