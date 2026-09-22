KUZNO Reaffirms Commitment to Transparency, User Protection and Responsible Community Development

KUZNO has issued an official response to a number of inaccurate and misleading statements recently circulating across online communities and social media platforms.

The company recognizes that users have the right to ask questions, express concerns and provide reasonable feedback. KUZNO welcomes constructive supervision and believes that open communication is an important part of responsible business development.

At the same time, the company has become aware of information that it considers deliberately misleading, factually inaccurate or presented in a manner that does not reflect KUZNO’s actual policies and operations.

KUZNO is therefore providing the following clarification to users and the wider community.

KUZNO Does Not Charge Authentication, Notarization or Account-Unfreezing Fees

One of the most important issues the company wishes to clarify concerns alleged requests for additional payments.

KUZNO has never established and does not require users to pay authentication fees, notarization fees, account-unfreezing fees, security deposits or membership-level upgrade fees.

These charges are not part of KUZNO’s official platform policies.

KUZNO does not require users to make such payments as a condition for accessing their accounts, processing withdrawals, restoring services or continuing to use the platform.

The company considers this clarification particularly important because users may encounter individuals or unofficial accounts claiming to represent KUZNO and requesting payments under various names.

KUZNO strongly advises users not to rely on unofficial payment requests or private messages without verification.

Any user who receives a request for an authentication fee, notarization fee, account-unfreezing fee, security deposit or membership upgrade payment should verify the information directly through KUZNO’s official communication channels.

Official Website: www.kuzno.com

Official Support Email: [email protected]

KUZNO also encourages users to preserve screenshots, messages and other relevant records if they receive suspicious requests claiming to represent the company.

KUZNO Welcomes Legitimate Questions, But Will Act Against Deliberate Misinformation

KUZNO believes that reasonable questions and constructive criticism are part of a healthy relationship between a company and its community.

The company does not object to users seeking clarification or expressing concerns. On the contrary, meaningful feedback can help identify areas for improvement and strengthen communication.

However, there is an important difference between legitimate criticism and deliberately fabricated information.

KUZNO is preserving relevant evidence concerning online statements that it believes may involve intentional fabrication, malicious misinformation or unlawful damage to the company’s reputation.

The company reserves all rights to pursue appropriate legal action against individuals, organizations or accounts that deliberately fabricate information or unlawfully damage KUZNO’s reputation, in accordance with applicable laws.

KUZNO encourages everyone participating in online discussions to verify information before publishing or forwarding it.

False information can negatively affect individuals, communities and businesses. Responsible communication requires users to distinguish verified information from speculation, personal claims and unverified statements.

Recent User Feedback Shows Positive Community Responses

As part of its ongoing communication with users, KUZNO and its community have conducted a number of online surveys concerning user experience and withdrawal-related matters.

In one English-language survey asking participants whether they were satisfied with their current work experience at KUZNO, 985 participants selected “Satisfied,” while 0 selected “Dissatisfied.”

A separate survey asking whether the amount requested for withdrawal had successfully arrived in the user’s account recorded 985 “YES” responses and 0 “NO” responses.

Additional surveys were conducted within German- and Thai-language communities.

The German-language survey recorded 927 “Yes” responses and 0 “No” responses, while the Thai-language survey recorded 912 “Satisfied” responses and 0 “Dissatisfied” responses.

These results reflect the responses recorded in the respective community surveys and provide an additional indication of the experiences reported by participating users.

KUZNO will continue collecting feedback from its community and using that feedback as part of its efforts to improve communication, services and the overall user experience.

Building a Responsible and Engaged Community

KUZNO’s development is not limited to platform functionality.

The company also recognizes the importance of community participation and social responsibility.

As part of this commitment, KUZNO has participated in community-support activities involving the preparation and provision of materials intended to support people and communities in need.

The company believes that corporate responsibility should be reflected through practical action rather than statements alone.

KUZNO and members of its community have shown interest in initiatives involving vulnerable groups, families facing difficulties, children’s education, community services and other areas where practical assistance can make a difference.

The company intends to continue exploring meaningful community initiatives and, where appropriate and consistent with applicable laws and regulations, strengthen cooperation with local communities and legitimate nonprofit organizations.

KUZNO believes that sustainable business development should create value not only for the company and its users, but also for the communities connected to it.

Continuing to Improve the Platform

At the same time, KUZNO continues to focus on platform development and service optimization.

The company is working to improve user experience, platform functionality and practical application scenarios while maintaining ongoing communication with its community.

Online discussions, community sharing, offline meetings and themed activities provide users with opportunities to better understand platform functions, operating procedures and development plans.

KUZNO believes that technology and community development should progress together.

A strong platform requires not only functional systems, but also clear communication, responsive service and an informed community.

The company will therefore continue listening to user feedback and improving its communication mechanisms.

Transparency Starts With Verified Information

KUZNO believes that trust is built through consistent actions, transparent communication and verifiable information.

The company encourages users to verify important information directly through official channels rather than relying on unofficial accounts, private messages or unverified online claims.

KUZNO also reminds the community that no official KUZNO policy requires users to pay authentication fees, notarization fees, account-unfreezing fees, security deposits or membership upgrade fees.

Any individual requesting such payments while claiming to represent KUZNO should be independently verified through the company’s official channels.

The company will continue communicating important policies openly, responding to legitimate user concerns and taking appropriate legal measures when deliberate misinformation or unlawful conduct is identified.

Looking Ahead

KUZNO remains focused on long-term platform development, user communication, community engagement and responsible corporate participation.

The company recognizes that reputation is not built through a single announcement. It is built through continued service, transparent communication and meaningful action.

KUZNO will therefore continue improving its platform, listening to its users, supporting community initiatives and providing clear official information.

The company encourages all members of the community to think before sharing, verify before believing and use official channels when seeking important information.

KUZNO remains committed to building a transparent, responsible and sustainable community based on facts, communication and mutual respect.