Robert Basil Cadillac Highlights Dedicated Cadillac EV Test-Drive Experience in Orchard Park

Robert Basil Cadillac is highlighting its dedicated Cadillac EV test-drive experience at 3475 Southwestern Blvd. in Orchard Park, providing Western New York drivers with an opportunity to experience Cadillac’s expanding range of all-electric vehicles firsthand.

The dealership’s Cadillac EV test-drive program features several electric models, including the Cadillac Escalade IQ, VISTIQ, LYRIQ, and OPTIQ. The lineup gives drivers an opportunity to experience different approaches to electric luxury, from the full-size Escalade IQ to the three-row VISTIQ and more compact OPTIQ and LYRIQ SUVs.

A hands-on drive can give prospective EV shoppers an opportunity to become familiar with characteristics that are different from a conventional gasoline-powered vehicle, including electric acceleration, regenerative braking, charging considerations, driver-assistance technology, and the operation of Cadillac’s digital systems.

“The best way to understand an electric vehicle is to experience how it drives and how its technology fits into your daily routine,” said a representative of Robert Basil Cadillac. “Our EV test-drive experience gives drivers an opportunity to spend time behind the wheel and ask questions about the differences between Cadillac’s electric models .”

Cadillac’s Electric Lineup Offers Different Vehicle Formats

The Cadillac EV lineup available through Robert Basil Cadillac represents several vehicle sizes and configurations.

The Escalade IQ is a full-size electric SUV with three-row seating and Cadillac-estimated range of up to 465 miles. The model also offers available 24-inch wheels and Cadillac’s Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology.

The VISTIQ provides a three-row electric SUV configuration for drivers who need passenger flexibility. The 2027 model is listed with an EPA-estimated 305 miles of range, dual-motor all-wheel drive, a 33-inch Horizon Display, and a 23-speaker AKG Studio Audio System with available Dolby Atmos.

The LYRIQ gives drivers another electric luxury SUV option, with the dealership’s EV test-drive page highlighting an EPA-estimated 326 miles of range for the rear-wheel-drive configuration and available 190-kW public DC fast charging.

The OPTIQ rounds out the current test-drive selection with a smaller electric SUV format. The dealership lists an EPA-estimated 317 miles of range for the rear-wheel-drive model and available dual-motor all-wheel drive with Cadillac-estimated 440 horsepower.

Serving Western New York EV Shoppers

Located at 3475 Southwestern Blvd. in Orchard Park, Robert Basil Cadillac serves drivers throughout the Southtowns and greater Western New York region. The dealership provides access to new Cadillac vehicles, electric models, financing resources, trade-in tools, service, parts, and other ownership support.

The Cadillac EV test-drive experience provides an opportunity for drivers from Orchard Park, Buffalo, West Seneca, East Aurora, Hamburg, Elma, and surrounding communities to experience Cadillac’s electric vehicles in person.

Drivers interested in exploring Cadillac’s electric lineup can contact Robert Basil Cadillac or request an EV test drive through the dealership’s website.

About Robert Basil Cadillac

Robert Basil Cadillac is located at 3475 Southwestern Blvd. in Orchard Park, New York. The dealership offers new Cadillac vehicles, Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned models, used vehicles, financing resources, trade-in assistance, service, parts, and collision support. Robert Basil Cadillac serves drivers throughout Orchard Park and surrounding Western New York communities.

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