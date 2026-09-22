SIMZY Unveiled as International Travel Partner for Jason Sanjay’s Sigma

International travel eSIM provider, SIMZY, has been announced as the official travel partner for Sigma, an action-adventure slated for release this October.

SIMZY, a fast-growing eSIM service provider, announced today its first-ever major partnership. The eSIM provider will be the official travel partner for Sigma.

Directed by debutant Jason Sanjay, Sigma is a bilingual action-adventure heist film starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah. S. Thaman has composed the music, with Krishnan Vasant behind the camera. The movie is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran, chairman and founder of Lyca Group, under the Lyca Productions banner.

The movie, expected to hit the theaters on October 2, 2026, also has an impressive supporting cast, including Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan, and Yog Japee.

The trailer and songs of the movie were launched at a star-studded event held on September 18.

The news comes at a time when SIMZY has been rapidly expanding its availability of travel eSIMs. SIMZY currently offers travel eSIMs to over 220 destinations across the world. It is also worth noting that SIMZY recently introduced travel eSIM plans with minutes and SMS along with data.

“We are very excited about this partnership,” said a spokesperson for SIMZY, “Sigma has a central theme of action-adventure, and we strongly believe that traveling is the best adventure a person can experience. And our eSIMs help travelers have the best adventure of their lives, no matter where they go.”

Representatives of SIMZY were present at the audio/trailer launch of the movie held at Sri Sairam Engineering College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. There were multiple stalls at the venue, which never saw a dull moment, before or during the event.

Sigma is the directorial debut of Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay. The movie will be released in Tamil and Telugu.

For more information about SIMZY’s eSIM plans, please visit https://simzy.com/ .

About SIMZY

SIMZY is an international travel eSIM provider that helps people stay connected no matter where they are without the worry of bill shock. The company’s eSIM plans cover 220+ destinations around the globe, delivering instant and reliable mobile connectivity. SIMZY features data-only plans as well as eSIMs with call, text, and data services. The eSIM provider also offers regional bundles that provide mobile services across multiple destinations in a specific region.