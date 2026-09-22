Basil Ford Expands Dedicated Commercial Vehicle Resources for Western New York Businesses

Basil Ford is highlighting the expansion of its dedicated commercial vehicle inventory in Cheektowaga, New York , where businesses can access a broad selection of work-ready trucks and vans configured for different vocational requirements.

The dealership’s dedicated work-truck platform currently lists more than 100 new and used commercial vehicles, with inventory organized by body type, chassis configuration, drivetrain, rear-wheel configuration, fuel type, GVWR, wheelbase, body manufacturer, and other specifications. The approach allows businesses to identify vehicles according to how they will be used rather than relying solely on conventional passenger-vehicle categories.

“Basil Ford’s commercial operation is built around the idea that a work vehicle needs to be considered in the context of the job it performs,” said a Basil Ford representative. “Businesses have different requirements for hauling, service, construction, delivery, landscaping, and other applications, so our commercial inventory is organized around those real-world needs.”

The current work-truck inventory includes dump bodies, service bodies, service utility vans, stake beds, box vans, landscape dumps, fuel-lube trucks, and other specialized configurations. The inventory also includes Ford chassis fitted with bodies from commercial equipment manufacturers, giving businesses access to vehicles that are already configured for specific applications.

Among the current inventory are Ford F-Series Super Duty models configured as dump trucks, flatbeds, contractor trucks, stake-bed trucks, and other vocational vehicles. The inventory also includes medium-duty Ford F-650 and F-750 models, as well as E-Series service utility vans and other commercial configurations.

The operation’s current inventory illustrates the range of commercial applications supported by the dealership. A 2027 Ford F-650 listed by Basil Ford, for example, is configured with a 10-foot Air-Flo dump body, dual rear wheels, a diesel engine, and a 6-to-8-yard body capacity. Other inventory includes F-550 dump trucks, F-350 flatbeds, contractor trucks, and service utility vans.

Basil Ford also works with commercial body and equipment manufacturers to provide completed work vehicles. Current inventory includes Knapheide and Air-Flo bodies, among other commercial equipment, while individual vehicle listings identify body dimensions, materials, capacities, and installed equipment.

The commercial operation serves businesses throughout Western New York and beyond from Basil Ford’s location at 1540 Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga. Its proximity to Buffalo and major regional transportation routes places the dealership within reach of businesses operating across the Buffalo-Niagara region and surrounding communities.

Basil Ford’s dedicated work-truck platform also provides businesses with tools to narrow inventory by chassis specifications, body type, manufacturer, body length, drivetrain, fuel type, GVWR, duty classification, and other commercial requirements. This structure reflects the increasing specialization of commercial vehicles, where the chassis and body configuration can be as important to a business as the underlying vehicle model.

About Basil Ford

Basil Ford is located at 1540 Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga, New York. The dealership provides Ford passenger and commercial vehicles, dedicated commercial sales and service, parts, financing, and support for businesses and individual customers throughout Western New York. Its commercial operation includes work-ready trucks and vans configured for a variety of vocational applications.

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