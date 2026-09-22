M77 Brings the Light of the East to Maison&Objet Paris

In September 2026, Chinese high-end custom interiors brand M77 made its debut in Paris. Invited by Maison&Objet, M77 presented GENSLYN, its premium sub-brand, at Maison&Objet Paris, introducing a contemporary interpretation of Eastern aesthetics through ideas of light, time and space.

A Contemporary Expression of High-End Chinese Custom Interiors

Founded in 1991, M77 has spent more than three decades building expertise in high-end interior spaces. The brand began by providing integrated solutions for luxury hotels and large-scale commercial projects, gradually establishing itself as a notable player in China’s premium custom interiors sector through its combined capabilities in architectural millwork, interior fit-out and bespoke furnishings.

Today, M77’s portfolio spans interior door systems, wall systems, cabinetry and kitchen systems, alongside complete spatial solutions for high-end clients. For M77, the focus extends beyond individual products. Its approach is centered on creating a more complete way of living, bringing interior architecture, materials and lifestyle into a unified spatial vision.

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This philosophy is shaped by an ongoing dialogue between exceptional craftsmanship and contemporary creativity. Over the years, M77 has developed a multidisciplinary creative network that brings together its Jiangyin team with design and R&D centers in Shanghai, Nanjing and Milan, while continuing to collaborate with leading architects and designers in China.

Following its debut at Maison&Objet Hong Kong in 2025 and its participation in Milan Design Week in 2026, M77 reached another milestone in its international development with its first appearances at Maison&Objet Paris and Paris Design Week.

Maison&Objet Paris is one of the world’s leading professional trade events for interiors and lifestyle, while Paris Design Week is a citywide celebration of design and culture. Together, they form a central part of Paris’s September design landscape and provide M77 with an important platform to engage more deeply with the international design context.

GENSLYN: A New Expression of M77

At M&O Paris, M77 introduced GENSLYN, a premium sub-brand created in collaboration with renowned designer Wu Bin, one of the prominent voices in contemporary Asian design.

Building on M77’s long-standing strengths in manufacturing and craftsmanship, GENSLYN reinterprets Eastern aesthetics through a contemporary lens. The brand explores the relationship between space, objects and modern ways of living, expressing a vision of “the next generation of everyday.”

At the center of the Paris presentation was Lantern Pavilion, a work that reimagines the traditional lantern as a spatial experience with a social dimension, positioned somewhere between furniture and interior architecture.

Using materials including wood, premium natural stone and metal, the installation employs shifting light and shadow to create layers of depth within the space. It reflects GENSLYN’s central design philosophy: using a contemporary design language to connect culture, modes of use and craftsmanship.

M77’s Paris debut marks more than another step in the brand’s international expansion. It also brings Chinese manufacturing and Eastern design into a broader global design conversation.