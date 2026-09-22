Clym Launches Pulse, a Browser Tool for Testing Consent Management Platforms

Clym, the digital compliance platform, has launched Clym Pulse , a browser extension that shows developers, QA teams, privacy professionals, and website owners how a consent management platform behaves on a live webpage. Pulse is available now from the Chrome Web Store at no cost, does not require an account, and works with any Consent Management Platform installed on a website, not only Clym’s own.

A consent banner can appear to load correctly while the technical signals behind it are misconfigured. A script may load in the wrong order, a consent framework signal may stall, or a tracking tag may fire before a visitor makes a choice. These issues often produce no visible error message, so a broken CMP implementation can go unnoticed after a rollout, a vendor switch, or a tag configuration change, and can remain in place until someone checks the page directly.

Pulse reads the consent signals a webpage actually transmits, including script placement, framework strings, and Consent Mode values, directly from the browser, without requiring browser developer tools. It checks a site against the IAB Transparency and Consent Framework (IAB TCF), IAB GPP, Google Consent Mode v2, and Microsoft Consent Mode v2.

Users can click accept, reject, or adjust preferences in a site’s consent banner and watch each detected service, such as Google Analytics or Hotjar, move between blocked and active as consent enforcement happens in real time. The panel is organized so that both technical and non-technical stakeholders can read the results without interpreting raw browser data.

The extension isn’t limited to Clym’s own technology. Pulse inspects any website and detects whichever CMP is installed, reporting on the same underlying signals whether the site runs Clym or a different vendor.

Sites running Clym receive additional detail on widget health, including script load order and banner configuration. The tool is designed to give agencies, in-house teams, and privacy professionals an independent way to check CMP behavior on client and vendor websites without added tooling.

Pulse performs its analysis locally in the browser. Pages visited and scripts inspected are not sent to Clym or any third party. Pulse reflects the technical behavior a webpage actually transmits and is not a substitute for legal review of an organization’s compliance obligations.

“Consent banners can look correct on the surface while the technical signals behind them are broken, and that gap is difficult to see without inspecting the page directly,” said Mircea Patachi, COO of Clym. “We built Pulse so that anyone, not just Clym customers, can check what a CMP is actually doing in the browser and catch a misconfiguration before it turns into a larger problem.”

Pulse is the newest addition to Clym’s no-cost tools, alongside Compass , which helps organizations identify privacy, accessibility, and transparency requirements that may apply to their business. Clym also offers a Consent Management solution to collect, document, and apply visitor consent choices across global regulatory frameworks.

Pulse performs its analysis locally in the browser. Pages visited and scripts inspected are not sent to Clym or any third party. Clym said Pulse reflects the technical behavior a webpage actually transmits and is not a substitute for legal review of an organization’s compliance obligations.

Clym Pulse is now available in the Chrome Web Store and can be used on as many websites as needed.

About Clym

Clym is the All-in-One digital compliance solution that helps organizations manage data privacy, digital accessibility, consent, transparency, and accountability requirements from one centralized environment. Founded in 2018, Clym provides tools for consent management, data subject requests, policy management, accessibility, website access controls, and other digital compliance workflows across global regulatory frameworks.

Learn more at www.clym.io