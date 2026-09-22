Meta’s Muse Beats ChatGPT’s Early iOS Launch in U.S. and Canada

Meta’s new Muse app is growing faster than ChatGPT did during its first days on mobile, according to estimates from market intelligence firm Apptopia. When comparing only iOS downloads in the U.S. and Canada during each app’s first 12 days, Muse recorded 1.8 million installs, compared with 1.3 million for ChatGPT.

Muse also had more daily active users at the same point in its launch. The figures provide one of the first comparable measurements of the two apps, although their original rollouts differed significantly.

Muse Leads on Downloads and Daily Users

ChatGPT initially launched globally on iOS before later reaching Android, while Muse debuted on both platforms but only in the U.S. and Canada. To make the comparison more consistent, Apptopia restricted its download analysis to iOS users in those two markets.

For daily activity in the U.S., Muse reached an estimated 642,000 users across iOS and Android during its first 12 days, compared with 231,000 for ChatGPT at the equivalent stage. Even when Apptopia limited the comparison to iOS, Muse recorded 359,000 daily active users, remaining ahead of ChatGPT’s early figure.

Across all available platforms and markets, Muse generated an estimated 2.8 million installs during its first 12 days. Separate estimates from Appfigures showed the app passing 1 million downloads earlier in its launch and reaching No. 1 on Apple’s U.S. App Store.

Both companies provide third-party estimates rather than figures directly supplied by Meta, so the numbers should be treated as approximations.

Meta Has a Large Distribution Advantage

Meta launched Muse on September 8 as a personal AI agent that can answer questions and perform tasks such as booking appointments, filling out forms and making purchases. It can operate through its standalone app and WhatsApp while connecting to services including Instagram, email and calendars.

That existing ecosystem gives Meta several channels through which it can introduce Muse to users. The company previously used similar cross-promotion to expand Threads, which has grown to more than 500 million monthly users through integrations with Instagram and other Meta services.

Apptopia’s estimates already suggest substantial overlap. More than 95% of Muse users also use Facebook, while 63% are Instagram users, according to the firm.

The figures do not establish whether Muse will maintain its early momentum, but they show that Meta’s combination of a new AI product and its existing distribution network has given the app a faster initial mobile start than ChatGPT had in the same U.S. and Canadian iOS markets.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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