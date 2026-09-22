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Landers Toyota Supports 2026 Spirit of Arkansas Diaper Drive for Central Arkansas Families

ByEthan Lin

Sep 22, 2026

Landers Toyota is supporting the 7th Annual Spirit of Arkansas Diaper Drive, a monthlong September campaign benefiting the Central Arkansas Diaper Bank. The drive collects diapers for families with babies and young children across Central Arkansas. When the collection period ends, Landers Toyota team members and vehicles will help pick up the donated diapers and deliver them to the diaper bank.

Managed through Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, the Central Arkansas Diaper Bank collects and distributes diapers to local families throughout the year. More than 100 families receive supplies during its monthly distribution events. The September diaper drive provides an opportunity for the community to contribute to that ongoing work.

For parents and caregivers, diapers are a necessity that must be replenished regularly. The expense can add up quickly, particularly when a family has more than one young child. Unlike some household purchases, diapers cannot simply be put off when supplies run low. Access to an adequate supply helps parents care for their children’s daily health, comfort and well-being.

That is why collecting diapers is only one part of the campaign. The donations must also be moved from collection points to the Central Arkansas Diaper Bank before they can be distributed. Landers Toyota’s role in the 2026 Spirit of Arkansas Diaper Drive will focus on that step: putting its team and vehicles to work after the September collection period to help get donated diapers where they are needed.

The dealership’s involvement reflects its commitment to the community it serves. Landers Toyota is based in Little Rock, and its employees live and work alongside the families and neighbors who make up Central Arkansas. By helping with the pickup and delivery effort, the team can make a practical contribution to a local initiative focused on families with young children.

The 2026 Spirit of Arkansas Diaper Drive continues throughout September. Landers Toyota looks forward to helping deliver the collected donations to the Central Arkansas Diaper Bank when the drive concludes and supporting the bank’s year-round work for local families.

About Landers Toyota
Landers Toyota is a Toyota dealership located at 10825 Colonel Glenn Road in Little Rock, Arkansas. The dealership offers new and pre-owned vehicles, financing, parts and vehicle service.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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