Audience Intelligence Asia (AUDIENCEINTELLIGENCE PTE LTD), a Singapore-based digital marketing agency and IMDA PSG pre-approved vendor, showcases how it combines in-house developer experience, a technology-driven process with close adherence to Google’s published guidance to deliver SEO and Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) for SMEs across Singapore and Malaysia, as AI systems such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google’s AI Overviews, and Gemini reshape how buyers find suppliers.

Audience Intelligence Asia treats GEO as a technical build discipline grounded in Google’s own guidance and measured against real results. Aligned with Google’s guidance: In its May 2026 documentation on generative AI features in Search, Google confirmed that SEO best practices “continue to be relevant” because its AI features run on the same core Search ranking and quality systems. The agency’s process is built on exactly that: GEO engineered as an extension of strong SEO, so AI systems can reliably access, extract, and cite a client’s content. Built by developers: The agency’s in-house developers handle the full technical groundwork AI systems depend on — crawlability and rendering, structured and extractable content, valid schema, Core Web Vitals, and multi-platform visibility tracking across ChatGPT, Perplexity, AI Overviews, and Gemini — applied to industrial, logistics, and manufacturing SMEs across Singapore and Malaysia.

The results: On a live SME industrial account, six commercial keywords that now trigger a Google AI Overview all improved over three months — reaching position 1 on five and position 4 on the sixth, with gains of 6 to 22 positions.

About Audience Intelligence Asia

AUDIENCEINTELLIGENCE PTE LTD specialises in SEO, AEO, and GEO for B2B and industrial SMEs across Singapore and Malaysia. IMDA PSG pre-approved vendor.