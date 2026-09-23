Tom Whiteside Upper Sandusky Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Announces No-Dealer-Fee Pricing and Expanded Pre-Owned Inventory Near Marion and Tiffin

Whiteside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Upper Sandusky , located at 1045 E. Wyandot Ave., is transforming how local drivers buy new and pre-owned vehicles by committing to a strict no-dealer-fee policy across all retail and commercial sales. As car buyers across Wyandot, Marion, Crawford, Seneca, and Hardin counties face unexpected administrative and documentation charges at conventional dealerships, Tom Whiteside Upper Sandusky guarantees that the advertised price is the price customers pay.

Unlike regional competitors that append documentation or dealer fees at final signing, Tom Whiteside CDJR removes these line items entirely. “We believe we are the only new car dealership in the region operating with zero dealer fees,” said James Whittredge, a spokesperson for the dealership. “Removing these fees gives buyers full confidence when comparing prices on a new Ram 1500 truck, Jeep Wrangler, or Jeep Grand Cherokee. Customers can redirect those savings into long-term protection packages, service contracts, or custom accessories.”

Operating under new ownership since December 2025, the dealership prioritizes direct accountability. Tom Whiteside remains one of the few dealership groups featuring the owner’s personal cell phone number directly on whitesideupper.com, a level of access it says customers will not find at larger, more corporate dealership groups.

To keep turnaround fast and serve local commuting and agricultural needs, the dealership maintains a robust inventory. New Jeep SUVs and Ram trucks are available with 4×4 capability, including daily work-ready Ram 1500 and 2500 models alongside the Jeep lineup’s off-road capability. Quality pre-owned vehicles round out the lot, backed by a certified sales and service staff, with rigorously inspected used cars, trucks, and SUVs, including a dedicated selection of vehicles priced under $20,000 for budget-minded buyers. On the commercial side, the dealership sources Ram trucks and ProMaster commercial vans for business operators, local contractors, and commercial fleets, all backed by the same zero-dealer-fee pricing offered to individual buyers. Flexible vehicle financing rounds out the offering, with auto loan options tailored to diverse credit profiles aimed at keeping monthly payments affordable.

Drivers shopping for new Jeeps, Ram trucks, or pre-owned vehicles within 30 miles of Upper Sandusky are invited to compare pricing online at whitesideupper.com .

About Tom Whiteside Upper Sandusky Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Tom Whiteside Upper Sandusky CDJR is a full-service new and used car dealership located at 1045 E. Wyandot Ave. in Upper Sandusky, Ohio. Serving Upper Sandusky, Marion, Tiffin, Bucyrus, and surrounding areas, the dealership specializes in new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles, pre-owned sales, commercial fleet vehicles, auto financing, factory service, and a certified sales and service staff.