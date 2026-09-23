Puntr Launches Free Global Sports Tipping App

Puntr, the free sports tipping app, has launched globally with support for every major format a group of friends, coworkers, or dedicated sports fans might want to run. Last Man Standing and Survivor competitions, season-long Overall tipping, a Daily Tip, head-to-head Duels, Rivalries against the Experts, and a daily five-question sports quiz all sit inside a single app, spread across 19 competitions with more to come.

The app is already used by groups in over 20 countries in its first season. It has been built to replace the two things that hold every tipping competition together and, in most cases, wear one person out: the spreadsheet and the group text. Puntr takes both jobs off the organiser and hands them to the app.

The Problem Puntr Was Built To Solve

Founder Dave Levett started Puntr after watching a friend run an entire Last Man Standing competition by text message for a full season. Tips arrived in a mix of messages, a spreadsheet was updated by hand, and every Sunday night ended with the same task: chasing the two people who had not yet picked. It worked, but only because one person carried the load week after week.

“Every office and every friend group has one person who runs the comp, and they spend their whole week chasing people for tips,” Levett said. “Puntr gives that person their week back. You share a code, everyone tips on their phone, results land automatically and the chat does the rest.”

That founding idea shapes the whole product. Puntr treats the organiser as the person who should be having the most fun rather than the one buried in admin, and it treats the competition itself as a social occasion first.

A Comp That Fills Itself

For the organiser, the promise is a competition that fills itself. Setup takes under two minutes. Share one link or a join code, and people can be tipping on their phone within the hour. A whole office roster can be pasted in at once, or a competition can be listed publicly so anyone looking for a comp in that sport is able to find it.

From there, Puntr does the chasing. It sends deadline reminders and push notifications, and it delivers a weekly digest that tells the organiser exactly who still owes a tip, who has gone out, and what the talking point of the round was. Results sync automatically from live fixture feeds, so nobody marks the sheet by hand. Tools designed specifically for organisers are available at the Puntr for organisers page.

“I used to run this exact comp on a spreadsheet and spend half my week chasing people for tips. Now I share a code and stir the pot in the chat. Puntr does the rest,” said Andy L, one of several members whose comments are published on the Puntr website.

Every Format In One App

For the player, the promise is a choice. Nineteen competitions are live now, spanning the NFL, College Football, the NHL, the NBA, MLB, the Premier League, the Championship, the Champions League, La Liga, Serie A, the Bundesliga, Ligue 1, the NRL, the AFL and the NBL, with more competitions planned.

Every format that matters is included. Survivor, also known as Last Man Standing, gives each member one team a week; lose and you are out, and the last one standing wins. Overall tipping asks players to pick every game and climb a season-long ladder. The Daily Tip focuses on the hardest call of the day. Duels are head-to-head contests over five games. Rivalries pit a member against the Experts, and a quick daily quiz keeps groups engaged between rounds.

There is always an official Puntr comp open in every sport, so no one needs to wait for an invitation before starting. A single account can play in as many competitions as a member likes. The behaviour of new members reflects how quickly people settle in: almost everyone who joins a comp does so on the day they sign up, and one in five members already plays in more than one comp.

“We ran one across the office for the World Cup and it went off. Two minutes to set up, and people who never watch football were sweating on penalty shootouts,” said Marija L, whose comment also appears on the Puntr website.

Tools People Usually Pay For

Puntr also provides the kind of numbers that are usually locked behind a paywall elsewhere. Puntr Edge shows a win chance for every fixture. Puntr Plannr maps a whole Survivor season in a single grid, letting a player see which teams they still have available. A public leaderboard ranks every tipster on a Puntr Rating built from real results rather than opinion, and it can be viewed on the Puntr leaderboard .

The core competition is free forever. An optional Playr+ subscription unlocks the deeper tools, including Puntr Edge win chances, Puntr Plannr, full statistics, a trophy cabinet, and an ad-free experience. Every tip is tracked for each user regardless of subscription, so performance and improvement stay visible for everyone.

Levett has been direct about why the core product stays free. In his view, a tipping competition is a social thing first and a product second. The moment the organiser is charged, half the group tends to drop out, and the competition loses the very thing that makes it worthwhile.

Clear About What Puntr Is Not

Puntr never holds prize money and is not a betting product. Members tip for bragging rights and for whatever their own group agrees between themselves. That is a deliberate design choice, and it keeps the app suitable for the App Store, for families, and for workplaces.

The same code and table travel across devices, whether a member uses a browser, a home-screen shortcut, or the iOS and Android apps. Rounds use cutoff-based picks that stay hidden until the deadline locks, with automatic results and updates once fixtures conclude. Members can join official competitions, create private ones with codes, or run their own with custom schedules, rounds, and visibility settings.

Looking ahead, the roadmap centres on adding more competitions and continuing to develop the Puntr Rating so that skill at tipping finally counts for something measurable and public. Further details are available at the Puntr website .

Puntr is available through the web at puntr.app , on the App Store , and on Google Play . The company also publishes updates through X and Instagram or contact [email protected] .

About Puntr

Puntr is a free sports tipping app for friend groups, offices and clubs. It runs Survivor and Last Man Standing competitions, season-long tipping, daily picks, head-to-head duels and rivalries against the experts across 19 competitions and counting, with results synced automatically from live feeds. Puntr never holds prize money and is not a betting product. It is built by a small independent team and is available on iOS, Android and the web.