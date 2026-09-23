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Cambs PAT wins new contract on the back of ongoing customer success

ByEthan Lin

Sep 23, 2026

Cambs PAT, a Cambridgeshire-based electrical safety company that carries out portable appliance testing across over 1,000 sites a year, is happy to report that it has won a significant new contract which requires its engineers to hold SC (Security Check) clearance. The contract marks a major milestone for the business and is expected to lead to a substantial increase in revenue.

The UK government operates the SC clearance scheme as a security vetting process for work on sensitive sites. The accreditation means that Cambs PAT cannot reveal the locations covered by the contract.

Cambs PAT was founded as a sole trader in 2004 and became a limited company in the following year. It changed hands again when David and Daniel Yodaiken took director positions in March 2026. Since then, the PAT Testing company’s success has grown significantly, thanks to its focus on improving customer service. Its new contract builds on this progress.

Over recent months, the company has made significant changes to how it works. For example, its engineers now phone ahead of their arrival time and sometimes are able to begin work before business hours. Technicians clear up after the mess and leave properties tidy in the same condition that they found them.

Cambs PAT has a varied business model that provides electrical safety testing for schools, colleges, residential care homes, factories, offices, retail outlets, and private practices. Many customers like using its services because it doesn’t tie them into contracts. Almost all of its work can be completed in a single visit, and the company provides updates to customers, letting them know when their compliance certificates are due for renewal.

Company director David Yodaiken said the following:

“Winning this contract is a reflection of the remarkable progress that our company has made over the last six months. Cambs PAT had a strong customer base after 20 years as a business before we took over, but we saw significant room for improvement, especially when it came to customer service. Now we’re happy to see the fruits of this effort paying off with this new contract and we’re looking to grow the business further.”

For more information about Cambs PAT use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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