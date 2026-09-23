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Bucks County Trusted Pros Launches Hand-Verified Directory of Local Home Service Contractors

ByEthan Lin

Sep 23, 2026

Bucks County Trusted Pros (buckstrustedpros.com), a new online directory of home service contractors serving Bucks County, Pennsylvania, is now live.

The directory lists local plumbers, roofers, electricians, HVAC companies, garage door installers, remodelers, tree services, landscapers, painters, and more than two dozen other trades. Listings are searchable by trade and by town across the county, from Bensalem and Bristol to Doylestown, Perkasie, and Quakertown.

Unlike national contractor-matching websites, Bucks County Trusted Pros is built for one county and reviewed by people rather than software. Every listing is hand-checked before it is published. Each one shows what the company does, examples of completed work, and the towns it actually serves.

The Trusted Pros badge

Listed businesses have the option to go a step further. A company can request a phone interview, during which references are called, reviews are read in full, and licensing and insurance are confirmed where the trade requires it. Businesses that complete the process earn the Trusted Pros badge, which appears on their listing and can be displayed on their own website and marketing materials.

For homeowners

  • The directory is free to use. There is no cost to search, read, or call.
  • There are no lead forms. The site does not collect a homeowner’s contact information or pass it to multiple companies. Homeowners find a contractor and call the contractor directly.
  • There is no pay-for-placement. A business cannot pay to appear above a competitor in search results.

For contractors

Any legitimate home service business serving Bucks County can request a listing at buckstrustedpros.com/get-listed. A listing puts a company’s work, specialties, and service area in front of homeowners already searching for those services. Businesses interested in the Trusted Pros badge can request a phone interview through the same page.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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