Merge Unveils Web-First Platform to Bring 3D Spatial Learning and Creation to Any Device

SAN ANTONIO, TX — September 21, 2026 — Merge, a leader in augmented reality and spatial learning tools for education, today announced the release of the all-new Merge 3D Platform. Built entirely for the web, the new platform delivers active, embodied learning and creation directly to student desks without app store downloads, MDM deployment delays, or specialized hardware requirements.

In recognition of its innovation and impact on daily instruction, Merge 3D was named a Tech & Learning Best of Show Award Winner at ISTE 2026. Selected by a panel of expert educators and editors, the award honors exemplary technology showcased on the ISTE exhibit floor.

The award- winning platform eliminates app store hurdles to deliver browser-based 3D objects, simulations, and AR + AI creation tools across K-12 classrooms.

Eliminating Friction for Everyday Classrooms

By transitioning to a web-first architecture, Merge 3D allows K-12 students to explore complex science simulations, inspect digital artifacts, and create their own 3D models using standard web browsers on Chromebooks, Mac and Windows laptops, PCs, iPads, and smartphones.

Key Features of the Merge 3D Launchpad:

Centralized Content & Curriculum: Access thousands of interactive 3D simulations, open collections from world-renowned educational partners, and standards-aligned activity plans in one dashboard.

AI-Powered Creation Tools: Enables students to generate, animate, and code interactive 3D models using natural language prompts, sketches, and photos.

District-Level Administrative Controls: Centralized tools for managing user permissions, content access, and settings across entire districts.

Active, Embodied Learning at Every Desk

Merge 3D transforms passive screens into interactive 3D learning environments through dynamic interaction modes:

Hand Tracking: Uses device cameras to let students manipulate 3D models on screen with natural gestures.

Head Tracking: Converts device screens into dynamic 3D viewing windows based on head movement.

Merge Cube Mode: Delivers tactile, hands-on interaction in the palm of a student’s hand using augmented reality technology.

3D & Anaglyph Mode: Offers accessible, high-impact 3D viewing on standard device screens.

“At Merge, our goal is to empower the next generation to explore, learn and create in 3D with technology that fits seamlessly into daily instruction,” said Franklin Lyons, Founder of Merge. “By bringing Merge 3D to the web, any student can now hold the universe, visualize abstract structures, and create their own interactive learning experiences in 3D all from their regular, everyday classrooms.”

Educators and administrators can get a free trial at www.TryMerge.com, and explore the new Merge 3D by visiting Dashboard.Merge 3d.ai.

Merge 3D | Explore, learn & create in 3D.Merge 3D Blog

About Merge

Merge develops spatial learning technology that helps millions of students worldwide understand complex ideas, engage more deeply, and create their own learning experiences through interactive 3D objects, embodied learning, and AI + AR-powered creation tools. Learn more at www.merge3d.ai.