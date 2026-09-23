PrymaLab Publishes Lot Testing Documentation Standards And Free Peptide Concentration Calculator

PrymaLab has published the analytical documentation standards it applies to each production lot, and has released a free calculator that performs concentration arithmetic. Both are reference materials rather than product offerings, and both are available without charge or registration.

According to documentation published by the company, each lot is analysed by high performance liquid chromatography and by mass spectrometry, samples are submitted to an independent third-party laboratory for confirmation of identity and purity, and a lot-specific certificate of analysis is issued with the lot. Certificates correspond to the lot they describe and are available on request. Synthesis, lyophilization and filling are carried out at the company facility in Ashland, Kentucky. These statements describe the company’s own documented procedures and have not been independently audited or certified by any external body.

The free peptide calculator converts a stated quantity of material and a stated volume of diluent into a concentration. It performs unit arithmetic only. It does not generate protocols, recommend quantities, propose schedules or interpret results, and it carries the same laboratory research use only notice as the rest of the company’s published material.

The published standards address a recurring ambiguity in how analytical certificates are read. Two figures commonly appear on peptide documentation and are frequently treated as interchangeable. Chromatographic purity describes the proportion of peptide-related material in a sample that is the target compound. Net peptide content describes the proportion of the total lyophilised mass that is peptide, with the remainder consisting of counterions, bound water and residual salts. Sigma-Aldrich sets out the relationship between the two figures in its technical documentation on peptide sample amount determination, and Bachem defines both terms in its quality control guide for amino acids and peptides.

The two figures are independent, so a purity result on its own does not establish how much peptide a container holds. By way of arithmetic illustration only, a container labelled at 10 mg and reported at 99% chromatographic purity would hold approximately 7.9 mg of peptide if its net peptide content were 80%. The 80% figure is an assumption used to demonstrate the calculation. It is not a specification, not a measured value, not a typical value for any particular compound, and not a figure applicable to any PrymaLab material. AmbioPharm describes typical net peptide content as falling between 70 and 90%, while AAPPTEC gives a wider range of 50 to 90% depending on sequence, synthesis route and purification method. Net peptide content is sequence-dependent and has to be measured for each material rather than inferred from a purity figure.

Counterion content is a further variable that a purity figure does not describe. Trifluoroacetate is a common residue of reversed-phase purification. Cornish and colleagues reported in the American Journal of Physiology in 1999 (PMID 10567002) that trifluoroacetate inhibited proliferation of osteoblasts and chondrocytes in culture. That result is specific to the cell types, concentrations and conditions examined in that study and should not be generalised to other systems or read as a statement about any product.

Analytical certificates describe material as it was on the date of analysis. Oxidation, hydrolysis and deamidation proceed during storage, which makes the date of analysis a parameter needed to interpret a purity figure rather than administrative metadata.

The company has published a set of reference articles covering analytical methods and individual compounds, each citing primary literature and stating where published evidence is limited, contested or absent. The reference on peptide purity testing sets out the material summarised above in full, with sources.

All materials supplied by PrymaLab are sold for laboratory research use only. They are not drugs, are not dietary supplements, and are not approved by any regulatory authority for human or veterinary use. Nothing in this release describes safety, efficacy, therapeutic benefit, or any intended use in humans or animals. Introduction into humans or animals is prohibited.

The calculator and the published documentation standards are available now.

ABOUT PRYMALAB

PrymaLab is a veteran-owned research chemical laboratory in Ashland, Kentucky, supplying materials to laboratories and qualified researchers for laboratory research use only. Synthesis, lyophilization and filling are performed in Ashland, and each lot is released with a lot-specific certificate of analysis.