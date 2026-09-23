Dunn Brothers Coffee Celebrates National Coffee Day with FREE Brews

National Coffee Day is September 29 and Dunn Brothers Coffee® , the Minneapolis-based coffee company known for roasting globally sourced coffee beans in small batches in-store daily, is brewing up a deal that can’t be missed with FREE coffee. Guests may enjoy one free small brewed coffee or cold brew on Tuesday, September 29.

The offer is available to all visitors at every Dunn Brothers location in the U.S. who download the Dunn Brothers app or ask for the offer at the counter. No purchase necessary. Limit one per customer.

“We are delighted to celebrate National Coffee Day with our guests and treat them to a free brew on our favorite holiday,” said Ben Anderson , President of Dunn Brothers Coffee®. “The day is a great reason to spotlight and share what we do best. Our teams proudly stand behind our commitment to excellence, including our meticulous roasting process that ensures optimal flavor and freshness in each cup. It’s this exceptional quality that has made us a beloved brand over the past four decades and brings customers back time and again.”

Just in time for National Coffee Day, Dunn Brothers is serving up other delicious ways to toast the day with their recently released fall lineup. Seasonal favorites are making a limited-time comeback, including the Pumpkin Pie Latte and Iced Brown Butter Pumpkin Shaken Cold Brew. A new Caramel Apple Dirty Soda was also added to sweeten the lineup.

In addition to the seasonal drinks, Dunn Brothers brought back the Maple Waffle Chicken Sausage Breakfast Sandwich and the Pumpkin Spice Muffin, perfect for pairing with that free cup of coffee. The fall lineup runs at participating locations throughout the season, while supplies last.

Guests can enjoy the perks of being loyal customers and earn on every order through the new Dunn Brothers Rewards App, available on Google Play and the App Store . For more information about Dunn Brothers Coffee, including locations and menu, visit dunnbrothers.com or follow them on social.

About Dunn Brothers Coffee®

Dunn Brothers Coffee is a leading coffee shop headquartered in Minneapolis, with a rich history dating back to its founding in 1987. Boasting nearly 50 locations across seven states, the brand is renowned for its commitment to excellence. Dunn Brothers Coffee specializes in handcrafted coffee meticulously roasted in small batches, ensuring optimal flavor and freshness with each Cup. TastingTable recently named Dunn Brothers Coffee the #1 Cold Brew in America and Insider Monkey named Dunn Brothers Coffee a 2024 “Top Five Highest Quality Coffee Chain in the U.S.”

Dunn Brothers offers a range of single-origin coffees and expertly crafted blends sourced from top regions worldwide. Available in-shop, at Twin Cities grocery stores and online at Shop.DunnBrothers.com , bringing an exceptional coffee experience to coffee enthusiasts nationwide.

To learn more about Dunn Brothers Coffee, visit dunnbrothers.com .