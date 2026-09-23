One Payment Plan Highlights Consumer-First Approach to Comparing Debt Relief Providers

Approximately 77.4% of American families carry some form of debt, according to the 2022 Survey of Consumer Finances by the U.S. Federal Reserve. For many of those households, managing those payments alongside current expenses has become a substantial challenge, leaving them to seek debt relief options. One Payment Plan (OPP) provides a comparison platform that allows users to navigate the complex landscape of debt relief from a supported, well-informed place.

“A better starting point is understanding the available options, looking at the consumer’s individual circumstances, and then connecting them with a provider that may be appropriate for those circumstances,” said OPP Founder and CEO Elias Ervill.

Debt relief is not one-size-fits-all. Depending on their circumstances, consumers may consider options including debt settlement, debt consolidation, credit counseling or debt management plans. Each approach works differently and may be relevant to different financial situations.

For many consumers, the debt relief process begins with online research or conversations with individual providers, which can make it difficult to compare different programs and understand how the available options differ.

One Payment Plan simplifies the process by creating a comparison platform where consumers can explore pre-vetted debt relief providers specializing in different circumstances and program types without an obligation to enroll. OPP’s transparent platform allows users to understand the costs, timelines, requirements, and alternatives associated with various debt relief programs and providers.

Armed with the knowledge they need to protect themselves, consumers can connect with their chosen pre-vetted debt relief provider through the OPP platform, making the comparison experience feel understandable and possible rather than confusing and intimidating.

OPP also provides educational resources designed to help consumers better understand how different debt relief programs operate, typical timelines, and warning signs to consider when evaluating a provider. Browse OPP’s educational content library for detailed articles about debt relief options.

On average, debt settlement usually takes between two and four years, and the platform cautions consumers to be wary of any debt relief company promising fast results. Consumers should research a provider’s reputation, any applicable licensing or registration requirements, and relevant professional accreditations before making a decision.

OPP was built on the idea that control over debt relief should rest in consumers’ hands, and that’s what the comparison platform aims to do. Users receive education to accurately understand their debt relief options, and consumers can use One Payment Plan’s comparison platform without paying an upfront fee to OPP.

“Different providers and program types have different eligibility requirements. Comparison gives consumers an opportunity to understand which options may be relevant to their circumstances before deciding whether to move forward,” Ervill said.

Finding reliable debt help shouldn’t be an insurmountable task, and OPP works to give consumers control over their financial futures. The debt relief comparison service helps users understand their situation and the available options before choosing a debt relief company. The comparison process considers information supplied by the consumer to help identify potentially relevant providers and options.

Visit the official One Payment Plan website to learn more about the debt relief comparison platform helping consumers explore vetted debt-relief companies or to browse OPP’s extensive educational resources. Users can also subscribe to OPP’s newsletter and follow the company on Facebook for helpful financial tips about debt relief and industry insights.

About One Payment Plan:

One Payment Plan Inc. is a U.S. financial services comparison platform that helps consumers with significant unsecured debt understand available debt relief options and connect with vetted financial service providers. The company also provides educational resources designed to help consumers better understand debt settlement, debt management, consolidation, and other approaches before making a financial decision.