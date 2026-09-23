AgentDee scales to 30+ clients across SEA, Europe, and the US, backed by a proprietary AI stack built in-house

AgentDee, the performance marketing agency formerly known as HireGrowth, today announced it now serves 30+ clients across Southeast Asia, Europe, and the United States. The 10-person Bangkok-based agency runs a full-service performance marketing practice alongside a suite of proprietary AI tools built entirely in-house, and is entering a new phase focused on AI agents deployed alongside human operators.

AgentDee’s client work spans fintech, consumer brands, B2B SaaS, and enterprise, with active programs across Thailand, Singapore, and cross-border into Europe and the US. Named client outcomes include a 80% reduction in customer acquisition cost for a licensed cross-border fintech, 3X Improvement in AI Search visibility for enterprise customers and 75% improvement in ROAS for a fashion e-commerce brand.

AgentDee was founded by Aswin Phlaphongphanich, Rasmegh Srisethi, and Vaibhav Gupta. Aswin and Rasmegh are the founders behind DeeMoney, Thailand’s Bank of Thailand-licensed cross-border remittance fintech, which they built into one of the country’s recognized fintech names. Vaibhav served as DeeMoney’s Head of Growth and later CMO, and brings 13+ years of performance marketing across fintech, B2B SaaS, and consumer brands in SEA, Europe, and the US.

The proprietary AI stack that runs alongside the agency includes an AI search visibility platform that tracks whether generative engines cite a brand, share of voice against named competitors, and content gaps where competitors are quoted and the client is not. A creative fatigue detection tool connects to Meta Ads, scores every creative, surfaces spent at risk, and ranks which creatives to pause or replace. A media budget planner benchmarks spend against Thai market CPC, CPL, CVR, ROAS, and AOV data. Strategy work runs on local open-weight reasoning models, meaning commercial client data never leaves the agency’s infrastructure.

The next phase for AgentDee is an experiment the company plans to run in the open: refining AI agents, forward-deployed on open-source systems, paired with the marketing agency that already works. The model keeps humans in charge of direction and judgment, while AI agents handle execution across channels around the clock. AgentDee’s view is that most clients today do not yet fully understand AI agents, but the systems the agency has built are already producing measurable impact, and the ability to pair humans along with AI-agents allows the team to make meaningful improvements for their customers.

The agentic layer is being built as an embedded model for performance marketing, starting with creative fatigue detection on Meta Ads and expanding into agentic A/B testing, media planning, and channel optimization. It is designed to run inside client environments rather than as a shared dashboard, meaning client data stays with the client.

AgentDee took its positioning to the industry stage in August, when co-founder Vaibhav Gupta joined a MarTech panel at Techsauce Global Summit 2026 in Bangkok, one of Southeast Asia’s largest technology conferences. The agency also hosted a booth presence across the three-day event at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

“When we started HireGrowth 15 months ago, I was not sure what we could build together,” said Vaibhav Gupta, Co-Founder. “We got good at the core work: spotting opportunities and genuinely helping clients. The agency got us here, we are hoping the AI agents take us further.”

What separates AgentDee from a traditional performance marketing agency, or from one that has bolted AI on as a marketing layer, is where the AI sits in the work. Traditional agencies rely on platform algorithms and reporting dashboards to optimize campaigns. AI-forward agencies typically rent third-party tools to generate content or automate tasks. AgentDee builds the AI that runs the campaigns. Creative fatigue is identified by the agency’s own model before spend is wasted. Media plans are benchmarked against AgentDee’s own regional dataset.

The intent is to make AI the reason campaigns perform, not the reason they are marketed.

To learn more visit, AgentDee’s website .

About AgentDee Co. Ltd.

AgentDee is an AI-native performance marketing agency headquartered in Bangkok, serving 30+ clients across Southeast Asia, Europe, and the United States. The 10-person team combines full-service performance marketing with proprietary AI tools built and operated in-house, including an AI search visibility platform, a creative fatigue detection tool, and a media budget planner with regional benchmarks. AgentDee was founded in 2025 as HireGrowth by Aswin Phlaphongphanich, Rasmegh Srisethi, and Vaibhav Gupta, and rebranded in 2026. Learn more at https://agentdee.ai/