DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Anthropic Releases Claude Opus 5.5 With Lower Prices and Stronger Coding Performance

ByJolyen

Sep 23, 2026

Anthropic Releases Claude Opus 5.5 With Lower Prices and Stronger Coding Performance

Anthropic has released Claude Opus 5.5, its latest model for coding and knowledge work, with higher performance, lower prices and faster output than Opus 5. The company says the model reaches state-of-the-art results on several evaluations and outperforms the larger Claude Fable model on a number of benchmarks and informal tasks.

Opus sits above Sonnet and Haiku in Anthropic’s standard three-tier Claude lineup, while Fable represents a larger class of model. Anthropic released Opus 5.5 just two months after Claude Opus 5 arrived on July 24.

Opus 5.5 Costs Less and Runs Faster

According to Anthropic’s Opus 5.5 announcement, output costs $20 per million tokens, down from $25 for Opus 5. Input tokens cost $4 per million, while Anthropic says typical workloads should cost about 40% less overall.

The model also generates output more than 30% faster than Opus 5 and requires less computing power to serve. Anthropic has changed its communication style as well, with Opus 5.5 designed to use less jargon, place important information earlier in responses and make longer interactions easier to follow.

Sonnet 5.5 and Haiku 5.5 are expected to follow in the coming weeks. Anthropic says the two models will receive similar improvements in performance, efficiency and safety.

Anthropic Applies Stronger Safeguards to Opus 5.5

Anthropic says Opus 5.5 approaches Claude Mythos in biology and cybersecurity capabilities, placing it within a higher-risk category than previous Opus models. The company is therefore applying safeguards similar to those used for Fable, including restrictions on some cybersecurity activities and biological work that could have harmful applications.

Anthropic previously detailed how its biology safeguards restrict potentially dangerous dual-use requests while allowing more routine educational and professional tasks. Opus 5.5 also underwent alignment testing and external pre-release evaluations from organizations including METR and Frontier Design.

The release is Anthropic’s first new model since CEO Dario Amodei called for AI developers to pace advances in frontier capabilities. Amodei argued that capability development should proceed at a rate that gives safety research, alignment work and outside evaluation enough time to keep up.

Anthropic said it is already preparing more advanced evaluation, security and monitoring systems for future models. The company also said public policy should take a larger role as AI systems become more capable and that it plans to share more details about those efforts.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

PrismML Brings 1-Bit Bonsai Models to AI Smart Glasses Powered by Snapdragon
Sep 24, 2026 Ethan Lin
Melissa Plemmons Announces $2.2 Million in Lake James and Lake Hickory Waterfront Closings in One Day
Sep 24, 2026 Ethan Lin
Spring & Stitch Introduces Indoor Trampoline Ottoman (TM) as Families Seek Alternatives to Excessive Screen Time
Sep 24, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801