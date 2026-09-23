From Kitchens and Baths to Whole-Home Design: Columbia Showcase Celebrates 35 Years of Growth

Columbia Showcase Kitchen & Bath Design Studio celebrated 35 years in business on August 31, 2026, marking its growth from a specialized kitchen and bath design studio into a full-service interior design firm serving a broader range of residential and commercial spaces.

Established in 1991, Columbia Showcase has evolved alongside changing design styles, building trends, and customer expectations. Today, the studio’s work extends beyond kitchens and bathrooms to include living spaces, offices, laundry rooms, mudrooms, whole-home projects, and commercial interiors.

The studio’s full-service approach brings together space planning, cabinetry, countertops, furnishings, lighting, finishes, and installation coordination. By combining these elements, the studio helps clients create cohesive spaces that reflect their individual preferences while supporting the way they live and work.

Owner and designer Kristin Caldwell continues to lead the company’s evolution after joining Columbia Showcase as an interior designer in 2013 and taking ownership in 2022. Her leadership carries forward the studio’s longstanding dedication to the Columbia community while supporting its expanded design capabilities.

“Celebrating 35 years is an opportunity to thank the clients who have trusted Columbia Showcase with their homes and businesses,” said Caldwell. “It’s been a privilege to be part of this company since 2013, and I’m enjoying every moment of helping shape its next chapter as owner. Whether we’re designing a kitchen, a living space, or a commercial interior, our focus is on listening closely and creating spaces that enhance how our clients live, work, and play.”

Over the years, Columbia Showcase has continued to adapt to changing design styles, building trends, and customer expectations while maintaining a personalized approach to each project. The studio’s expanded capabilities allow clients to work with one design team on projects ranging from a single-room renovation to improvements throughout the entire home or business.

As Columbia Showcase looks toward the future, the studio plans to continue evolving with the design industry while maintaining the personal service and attention to detail that have been central to the company since its founding.

About Columbia Showcase Kitchen & Bath Design Studio

Founded in 1991, Columbia Showcase Kitchen & Bath Design Studio is a locally established interior design business in Columbia, Missouri. Led by owner and designer Kristin Caldwell, the studio provides residential and commercial interior design services, with expertise ranging from kitchen and bathroom design to whole-home spaces. Its services include space planning, cabinetry, countertops, furnishings, lighting, finishes, and installation coordination.

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