Liberty Subaru Highlights Subaru VIP Military Program for Eligible Service Members

Liberty Subaru is highlighting the Subaru VIP Military Program , a manufacturer-supported incentive that recognizes eligible members of the U.S. military with an additional $500 toward the purchase or lease of a new Subaru.

The program is available to qualifying active-duty military personnel and members of the reserves, as well as military retirees and veterans within 24 months of separation. Eligibility is subject to verification through ID.me during the military discount request process.

Under the program, eligible customers first negotiate their best price with a participating Subaru retailer before receiving the additional $500 military discount. The program page also states that applicable zone or regional cash incentives in effect at the time of purchase may further reduce the customer’s price.

“Recognizing the service of military members is an important part of the Subaru VIP Military Program,” said a representative of Liberty Subaru . “The program gives eligible customers an additional incentive to consider when purchasing or leasing a new Subaru.”

The military incentive is designed to apply across Subaru’s new-vehicle lineup, giving qualifying customers the opportunity to use the program when selecting a new Subaru that fits their transportation needs. Liberty Subaru’s current lineup includes models such as the Crosstrek, Forester, Outback, Ascent, WRX, BRZ and Subaru’s electric and hybrid vehicles.

Customers interested in the program can request the Subaru military discount through the designated online process. Eligibility must be verified, and the program’s terms state that the offer is subject to change and cannot be combined with other VIP program offers. It may be combined with other applicable retailer or customer incentives when purchasing, subject to program terms.

Liberty Subaru is located at 1000 E Park Ave., Libertyville, Illinois, serving drivers throughout the Libertyville area and surrounding communities. The dealership provides access to new Subaru vehicles along with financing, service, parts and other automotive resources.

About Liberty Subaru

Liberty Subaru is a Subaru dealership in Libertyville, Illinois, offering new Subaru vehicles, used vehicles, financing resources, service, parts and manufacturer-supported programs for local customers.

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