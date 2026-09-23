Liberty Subaru Provides College Graduate Financing Resource for Recent and Soon-to-Be Graduates

Liberty Subaru is providing a dedicated College Grad Program for recent and soon-to-be college graduates seeking to finance or lease a new Subaru vehicle as they begin their next stage after college.

The program is designed for eligible graduates and provides an opportunity to apply for financing or leasing on a new Subaru vehicle. Liberty Subaru states that applicants with limited credit history can still seek financing that fits their circumstances, subject to lender and program requirements.

Qualified applicants are also automatically eligible for special lease or retail offers that are available at the time of purchase or lease. Program eligibility and offer availability may vary, making it important for applicants to review current requirements with the dealership.

“Graduation often marks a transition into a new job, a new community, or a different daily routine,” said a representative of Liberty Subaru. “The College Grad Program gives eligible graduates another financing and leasing resource to consider as they choose a new Subaru for the next stage of their lives.”

The program is available to recent and soon-to-be graduates who meet applicable requirements. Liberty Subaru encourages prospective participants to contact the dealership for complete program details and eligibility information rather than assuming qualification based solely on graduation status.

Located at 1000 E Park Ave. in Libertyville, Liberty Subaru serves drivers throughout Lake County and the surrounding Chicago-area communities. The dealership provides new and used Subaru vehicles along with financing, service, parts, and other ownership resources.

The College Grad Program adds a defined financing resource to Liberty Subaru’s broader approach to helping customers research vehicle options and available purchase or lease programs according to their individual circumstances.

About Liberty Subaru

Liberty Subaru is a Subaru dealership in Libertyville , Illinois. The dealership provides new and used Subaru vehicles, financing and leasing resources, service, parts, and vehicle ownership support for customers throughout the region.

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