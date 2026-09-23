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Liberty Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Presents New Commercial Vehicle Inventory for Illinois Businesses

ByEthan Lin

Sep 23, 2026

Liberty Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is presenting a dedicated commercial vehicle resource for businesses, contractors, fleet operators, and tradespeople throughout Northern Illinois, with an online inventory of new work trucks and vans organized around body type, chassis configuration, drivetrain, and job requirements.

The Liberty CDJR commercial inventory currently lists 175 new work trucks and vans. Available body categories include cab chassis, empty cargo vans, upfitted cargo vans, passenger wagons, pickups, flatbeds, box vans, snowplows, service bodies, contractor bodies, dump bodies, hooklift bodies, flatbed dump trucks, enclosed service bodies, and fuel lube trucks.

The inventory includes current Ram commercial vehicles such as the Ram ProMaster, Ram 4500, and other work-oriented configurations. Current listings include ProMaster cargo vans in different roof heights and wheelbases, as well as Ram 4500 cab chassis models configured for commercial applications.

The online search system allows commercial customers to narrow inventory by year, make, model, trim, cab type, chassis type, drivetrain, rear-wheel configuration, fuel type, transmission, GVWR, duty, class, wheelbase, body type, body manufacturer, body length, and other specifications. These criteria allow businesses to begin their vehicle search around the requirements of a particular operation rather than relying solely on the vehicle model.

“Commercial vehicles are working tools, so the configuration has to correspond with the demands of the business,” said a representative of Liberty CDJR. “Our commercial inventory gives businesses a way to research different truck and van configurations while considering the body style, chassis, drivetrain, and equipment needed for their operations.”

Liberty Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram also provides commercial vehicle support beyond inventory. The dealership’s commercial department offers custom ordering, commercial service, financing resources, BusinessLink information, trailering guides, and access to Ram commercial vehicle resources.

The dealership also identifies fast-track upfitting as part of its commercial operation, with the site stating that one-week upfitting is available on most configurations. Commercial service resources are available for fleet maintenance and heavy-duty repairs, while the dealership’s business financing resources address commercial credit and lending needs.

Located at 1000 East Park Avenue in Libertyville, Illinois, Liberty CDJR provides commercial vehicle resources for businesses operating throughout Libertyville and the surrounding Northern Illinois market.

About Liberty Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Liberty Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in Libertyville, Illinois. The dealership provides new and used vehicles, commercial trucks and vans, financing, parts, service, custom ordering, and commercial vehicle support for customers and businesses.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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