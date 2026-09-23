Iverson CDJR Huron Highlights Online Service Scheduling for South Dakota Drivers

Iverson CDJR Huron is highlighting its online service scheduler in Huron, giving drivers a convenient way to begin arranging maintenance and repair appointments at the dealership’s service department.

The online scheduling resource connects vehicle maintenance needs with appointment planning, allowing customers to begin the service process without first visiting the dealership or calling the service department. The system provides another option for drivers who want to plan routine maintenance around their schedules.

“Online scheduling gives customers another way to manage an important part of vehicle ownership,” said a representative of Iverson CDJR Huron. “Drivers can begin the appointment process when it is convenient for them and then work with our service team to address their vehicle’s maintenance or repair needs.”

Digital Scheduling Connects Drivers With Service Support

Vehicle maintenance can involve routine services such as oil changes and tire rotations as well as more complex diagnostics, repairs, and component replacement. Iverson CDJR Huron’s service department provides support across these different maintenance requirements.

The dealership identifies certified technicians as part of its service operation and offers genuine Mopar parts and accessories for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles. This creates a direct relationship between vehicle maintenance, technician expertise, and manufacturer-specific parts.

For owners of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles, manufacturer-specific service can involve maintenance procedures and components designed for particular vehicle systems. Genuine Mopar parts provide replacement components intended for the corresponding vehicles, while certified technicians perform service and repair work.

Maintenance Supports Long-Term Vehicle Ownership

Regular maintenance can help vehicle owners address service requirements before they develop into larger repair concerns. Oil changes, tire rotations, brake service, wheel alignments, battery replacement, and diagnostic work represent different maintenance needs that can arise during vehicle ownership. Iverson’s service resources are designed to accommodate these types of requirements.

The Huron CDJR service department also provides access to Goodyear and Michelin tires, Mopar accessories, Mopar performance parts, and rental vehicles. These resources connect service needs with parts availability and additional ownership support, giving customers multiple resources through one dealership service operation.

Service Hours Accommodate Different Schedules

Iverson CDJR Huron’s service department is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with Sunday closed. The dealership also identifies early-bird hours and Saturday service among its service amenities.

Serving Huron and Surrounding South Dakota Communities

Located at 2500 Dakota Ave S., Iverson CDJR Huron serves drivers throughout Huron and surrounding communities, including Aberdeen, Watertown, Pierre, and De Smet. The dealership provides new and used vehicles, financing, service, and parts resources as part of its automotive operation.

About Iverson CDJR Huron

Iverson CDJR Huron is located at 2500 Dakota Ave S. in Huron, South Dakota. The dealership provides Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles along with used vehicles, financing, certified service, genuine Mopar parts, accessories, and online automotive resources.

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