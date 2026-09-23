Leif Johnson Ford of Buda Expands Access to Ford Performance and Custom Performance Vehicles

Leif Johnson Ford of Buda is expanding its performance vehicle offerings with a dedicated resource for Ford Performance models , Shelby American vehicles, and custom-built Ford trucks and Mustangs from SPEC Design Company.

Located at 15301 South IH-35 in Buda, the dealership’s performance vehicle program brings together vehicles designed for different applications, including high-performance off-road driving, track-oriented performance, and customized truck use.

The Ford Performance lineup includes the F-150 Raptor, Bronco Raptor, and Ranger Raptor. Ford describes its Raptor vehicles as performance-focused models developed for demanding off-road environments. The 2026 Bronco Raptor, for example, uses a 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 producing up to 418 horsepower and features Ford Performance-developed HOSS 4.0 suspension technology with FOX Live Valve dampers.

“Performance vehicles give drivers an opportunity to choose a Ford based not only on transportation needs, but also on how they want the vehicle to perform and be used,” said a representative of Leif Johnson Ford of Buda. “Our performance vehicle resources bring together factory-engineered Ford Performance models and customized vehicles for customers looking for specialized capabilities.”

Leif Johnson Ford of Buda also identifies itself as a Shelby American dealer. The dealership’s Shelby resources include performance Mustangs, customized F-150 models, and off-road-oriented Raptor-based vehicles.

Through its relationship with SPEC Design Company, the dealership also offers Texas-built custom Ford trucks and Mustangs featuring performance upgrades, carbon fiber components, forged wheels, and other specialized equipment. SPEC builds include customized F-150 and Super Duty configurations as well as performance-oriented Mustang models.

The performance vehicle program gives drivers in Buda, Kyle, Austin, San Marcos, and surrounding Central Texas communities a dedicated starting point for researching factory performance models and customized Ford vehicles.

About Leif Johnson Ford of Buda

Leif Johnson Ford of Buda is a Ford dealership in Buda , Texas. The dealership offers new Ford vehicles, used vehicles, commercial vehicles, financing, service, parts, and specialized performance vehicle resources, including Ford Performance, Shelby American, and SPEC Design vehicles.

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