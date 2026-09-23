Leif Johnson Ford of Buda Expands Access to Ford Performance and Custom Performance Vehicles

Leif Johnson Ford of Buda is expanding its performance vehicle offerings with a dedicated resource for Ford Performance models, Shelby American vehicles, and custom-built Ford trucks and Mustangs from SPEC Design Company.
Located at 15301 South IH-35 in Buda, the dealership’s performance vehicle program brings together vehicles designed for different applications, including high-performance off-road driving, track-oriented performance, and customized truck use.
The Ford Performance lineup includes the F-150 Raptor, Bronco Raptor, and Ranger Raptor. Ford describes its Raptor vehicles as performance-focused models developed for demanding off-road environments. The 2026 Bronco Raptor, for example, uses a 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 producing up to 418 horsepower and features Ford Performance-developed HOSS 4.0 suspension technology with FOX Live Valve dampers.
“Performance vehicles give drivers an opportunity to choose a Ford based not only on transportation needs, but also on how they want the vehicle to perform and be used,” said a representative of Leif Johnson Ford of Buda. “Our performance vehicle resources bring together factory-engineered Ford Performance models and customized vehicles for customers looking for specialized capabilities.”
Leif Johnson Ford of Buda also identifies itself as a Shelby American dealer. The dealership’s Shelby resources include performance Mustangs, customized F-150 models, and off-road-oriented Raptor-based vehicles.
Through its relationship with SPEC Design Company, the dealership also offers Texas-built custom Ford trucks and Mustangs featuring performance upgrades, carbon fiber components, forged wheels, and other specialized equipment. SPEC builds include customized F-150 and Super Duty configurations as well as performance-oriented Mustang models.
The performance vehicle program gives drivers in Buda, Kyle, Austin, San Marcos, and surrounding Central Texas communities a dedicated starting point for researching factory performance models and customized Ford vehicles.
About Leif Johnson Ford of Buda
Leif Johnson Ford of Buda is a Ford dealership in Buda, Texas. The dealership offers new Ford vehicles, used vehicles, commercial vehicles, financing, service, parts, and specialized performance vehicle resources, including Ford Performance, Shelby American, and SPEC Design vehicles.