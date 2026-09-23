Leif Johnson Ford Expands Service Resources With Current Maintenance Offers for Austin Drivers

Leif Johnson Ford of Austin is expanding access to vehicle maintenance resources through a current selection of service and parts offers designed to address common maintenance needs for Ford owners throughout Austin and Central Texas.

The dealership’s current Service & Parts Specials program includes offers for fluid flushes, The Works®, wheel alignment, initial diagnosis, two-wheel brake service, and Ford Mobile Service. The current offers are listed through September 30, 2026, subject to individual offer terms and eligibility requirements.

“Vehicle maintenance covers a range of systems and service requirements that change as a vehicle accumulates mileage and use,” said a representative of Leif Johnson Ford. “Our current service program gives Austin-area drivers several options for addressing routine maintenance and specific repair needs through our Ford service operation.”

The current service program includes a 10% discount on coolant, power steering, transmission, and brake flushes. The Works® is listed at $59.95 for gas vehicles and $99.95 for diesel vehicles and includes a synthetic-blend oil change, tire rotation and pressure check, brake inspection, vehicle checkup, fluid top-off, battery test, and filter, belts, and hoses checks.

The dealership is also offering wheel alignment service for $89.99 and two-wheel brake service for $259. An initial diagnosis is currently listed at no charge, while Ford Mobile Service provides an option for eligible routine maintenance to be performed at a customer’s home or workplace.

These services address different aspects of vehicle operation. Oil and fluid maintenance supports vehicle systems, tire rotation and alignment relate to tire wear and handling, while brake inspections and brake service address components responsible for vehicle stopping performance. The relationship between maintenance intervals, vehicle use, and component condition makes regular service an important part of vehicle ownership.

Leif Johnson Ford also provides Ford Pickup and Delivery for eligible service appointments. Through the program, the dealership can pick up a customer’s Ford from a home or workplace, complete the requested service, and return the vehicle when the work is finished. Availability, distance, and other eligibility requirements apply.

The dealership’s current Ford service resources also include tire programs, battery services, Ford Rewards, genuine Ford and Motorcraft® parts, and additional maintenance programs. Current Ford service information lists tire rebates, battery offers, complimentary battery testing, and other programs with individual expiration dates and eligibility requirements.

Leif Johnson Ford operates in Austin and provides new and used Ford vehicles, financing, service, parts, and maintenance resources. The dealership’s current service and parts program gives Austin-area drivers a centralized resource for reviewing available maintenance offers and arranging service.

About Leif Johnson Ford

Leif Johnson Ford of Austin is a Ford dealership serving Austin and surrounding Central Texas communities. The dealership provides new and used Ford vehicles, financing, service, genuine Ford parts, accessories, mobile service, and vehicle maintenance resources. The dealership is located at 501 E Koenig Lane in Austin, Texas.

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