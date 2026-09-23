Iverson Chrysler Center Highlights Dedicated Commercial Vehicle Support for South Dakota Businesses

Iverson Chrysler Center is highlighting its dedicated commercial vehicle program in South Dakota giving businesses access to work-ready Ram trucks and vans along with commercial sales, financing, upfit, and service resources.

Located at 600 S Burr St. in Mitchell, Iverson Chrysler Center’s commercial operation is designed to connect business customers with vehicles that can be configured around specific work requirements. The current commercial lineup includes Ram 1500, Ram 2500, Ram 3500, Ram Chassis, Ram ProMaster City, and Ram ProMaster models.

“Commercial vehicles need to support the way a business actually operates,” said a representative of Iverson Chrysler Center. “Our commercial program brings vehicle selection, upfit resources, financing, and service support together so business customers can address transportation requirements through one dedicated resource.”

Commercial Vehicles Connect Transportation With Business Operations

Different businesses require different vehicle configurations. A contractor may need a heavy-duty pickup and equipment storage, while a delivery operation may require cargo volume and an enclosed van. Landscaping, construction, agricultural, service, and other businesses can also have specialized transportation requirements.

Iverson Chrysler Center’s commercial lineup provides several vehicle formats for these applications. Ram 1500 provides a full-size pickup option, while Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 address heavier-duty truck requirements. Ram Chassis models provide a platform for specialized commercial configurations, while ProMaster vans provide enclosed cargo transportation.

This creates a direct relationship between business application, vehicle configuration, and equipment requirements. Selecting the appropriate vehicle can help businesses match transportation capacity with the type of work the vehicle performs.

Upfit Resources Help Prepare Vehicles for Specific Jobs

Commercial vehicles frequently require equipment or modifications beyond the factory configuration. Iverson Chrysler Center provides access to a network of bailment pool partners for upfit solutions, giving commercial customers another resource for preparing vehicles for specific applications.

The dealership’s commercial program also identifies support for vehicle graphics, equipment, and other work-related preparations. The current On The Job program information lists commercial equipment and upfit allowances for eligible Ram models, with program eligibility and amounts varying by vehicle and program.

Commercial Financing and Service Support

Vehicle acquisition represents only one part of commercial transportation management. Financing, maintenance, and repairs can also affect how a business manages its fleet.

Iverson Chrysler Center’s commercial program includes dedicated commercial financing through Stellantis Financial Services, while its service operation provides priority service support for commercial customers. The program also identifies extended service hours, priority first-in-bay service, 24/7 towing, a free loaner program, shuttle service, and dedicated commercial sales and service personnel.

Serving Mitchell and South Dakota Businesses

Iverson Chrysler Center serves commercial customers throughout Mitchell and surrounding South Dakota communities. Its location at 600 S Burr St. provides access to Ram commercial trucks and vans, commercial financing, parts, service, and vehicle support.

About Iverson Chrysler Center

Iverson Chrysler Center is located at 600 S Burr St. in Mitchell, South Dakota. The dealership offers Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles along with used vehicles, commercial vehicles, financing, service, parts, and dedicated business transportation resources.

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