Kruse Motors Highlights Ford Drives U Program for College Students Across Southwest Minnesota

Kruse Motors is highlighting its Ford Drives U program for college students in Southwest Minnesota, providing eligible participants with access to dedicated Ford student incentives and a vehicle-shopping resource tailored to the transportation needs of students.

The program is designed to connect qualifying college students with incentives when purchasing or leasing eligible vehicles. Kruse Motors’ current Ford Drives U information states that participating students can receive $1,000 in bonus cash toward a new Ford or used vehicle purchase, while eligible college students leasing a Ford can receive $750 in bonus cash. Program eligibility and vehicle qualifications apply.

“College students often have transportation needs that extend beyond campus, from commuting to work and traveling home to managing internships and other responsibilities,” said a representative of Kruse Motors. “Ford Drives U gives eligible students another resource to consider when researching a vehicle and evaluating the costs associated with transportation during college.”

A Vehicle Program Designed Around Student Transportation

College students can have different transportation requirements depending on where they attend school, where they live, and how frequently they travel. A student living near campus may prioritize fuel economy and maneuverability, while a commuter may place greater importance on reliability, cargo capacity, technology, or highway comfort.

Kruse Motors connects the Ford Drives U program with a broad selection of vehicles. The dealership’s current program information identifies new Ford inventory as well as used vehicles, giving students multiple vehicle categories to consider while researching their options.

The dealership also operates a Budget Center featuring vehicles priced at $15,000 and under, creating another resource for students who are considering an affordable used vehicle as part of their college transportation planning.

Supporting Students Across Southwest Minnesota

Kruse Motors specifically identifies students attending Minnesota West Community & Technical College in Worthington, Ridgewater College in Willmar, and Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall as part of its local college community.

The geographic connection is particularly relevant for students who travel between campus, home, employment, internships, and surrounding communities. Vehicle selection can therefore involve more than getting to class, with transportation needs changing according to a student’s schedule and location.

Kruse Motors’ location at 1651-61 East College Drive in Marshall places its Ford operation near Southwest Minnesota State University and provides a local resource for students researching vehicles, financing, and automotive service.

Vehicle Ownership Extends Beyond the Purchase

Kruse Motors also provides service resources for customers after they acquire a vehicle. The dealership highlights its Free Oil for Life Program and complimentary car washes with service visits, giving customers additional maintenance-related resources. Program terms and eligibility apply.

For students, the relationship between vehicle acquisition, maintenance, and ongoing transportation can be an important consideration when planning transportation costs throughout an academic year.

About Kruse Motors

Kruse Motors is located at 1651-61 East College Drive in Marshall, Minnesota. The dealership offers new and used vehicles, Ford, Lincoln, Buick, and GMC products, financing, service, parts, and automotive resources for drivers throughout Marshall and Southwest Minnesota.

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