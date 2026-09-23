Leif Johnson Ford of Manor Announces Dedicated Used Work Truck Inventory for Central Texas Businesses

Leif Johnson Ford of Manor has announced a dedicated online resource for used work trucks and vans, giving businesses, contractors, tradespeople, and commercial operators a focused way to research available vehicles by body configuration, chassis specifications, drivetrain, fuel type, and other work-related requirements.

The dedicated Work Truck Solutions inventory currently includes 25 used vehicles. Available vehicle types include pickups, empty cargo vans, upfitted cargo vans, service bodies, flatbeds, service utility vans, dump bodies, box trucks, mechanics bodies, contractor bodies, stake beds, landscape dumps, rollback bodies, and other specialty configurations.

The inventory is organized around the specifications commonly used to select commercial vehicles. Customers can narrow results by year, make, model, trim, cab type, chassis type, drivetrain, rear-wheel configuration, fuel type, transmission, GVWR, duty, class, body type, body manufacturer, body length, and other specifications. This allows a landscaping company, construction contractor, service business, delivery operation, or other commercial operator to focus its search around the requirements of a particular job.

Current inventory includes used Ford F-150, F-250, F-350, F-450, and Ranger pickups, along with used Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra models. Available configurations include gasoline and diesel powertrains, 4×2 and 4×4 drivetrains, and different cab and chassis arrangements.

“Commercial vehicles have to match the work they are expected to perform, from hauling and towing to service calls and job-site transportation,” said a representative of Leif Johnson Ford of Manor . “Our dedicated used work-truck inventory gives businesses a practical way to examine available vehicles according to the specifications and configuration they need.”

The dealership also provides a commercial vehicle ordering resource for customers who need a particular chassis and body combination. The online ordering system allows customers to identify a vehicle, select body types and manufacturers, consider accessories, and provide trade-in and financing information.

Located at 10507 Highway 290 E. in Manor, Leif Johnson Ford of Manor serves commercial operators throughout Manor, Austin, Pflugerville, Round Rock, Elgin, and surrounding Central Texas communities. The dedicated inventory gives businesses another resource for researching used work vehicles according to their operational requirements.

About Leif Johnson Ford of Manor

Leif Johnson Ford of Manor is a Ford dealership in Manor , Texas. The dealership provides new and used vehicles, commercial vehicle resources, service, parts, financing, and work-truck solutions for customers and businesses throughout Central Texas.

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