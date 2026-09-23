VKTR Launches Its First IMPACT Awards for Enterprise AI and AI Platforms

VKTR has launched its first AI IMPACT Awards, with submissions now open for the 2027 program. The new enterprise AI and AI platform awards recognize the practitioners, teams and vendors developing initiatives and products across AI transformation, AI agent development and orchestration, digital coworker platforms, AI app builders and AI coding tools, AI data and knowledge foundations and AI governance. The vendor early-entry period ends September 30, 2026. Entries will be accepted through November 20, 2026, and winners will be announced in spring 2027.

The program joins Simpler Media Group’s established IMPACT Awards for CMSWire, which recognizes customer experience, and for Reworked, which recognizes employee experience achievements. The VKTR IMPACT Awards extend that recognition to enterprise AI leaders and platforms, and apply the same standard: entries are judged on the outcomes an initiative delivered and the evidence provided to support them, not on budgets, buzzwords or popularity.

Applications are reviewed by a panel of more than 140 vetted AI experts. Every submission is read by at least three judges, and judges are not assigned applications from participants in their own industry. Every applicant receives scored feedback, whether or not they win.

The practitioner awards are open to the business and technology leaders driving enterprise AI, including C-suite and business-unit leaders as well as CIOs, AI architects and IT leaders, and self-nominations are accepted. Vendor awards recognize organizations whose AI products or platforms solve real business problems. Applicants may apply to as many categories as they wish and can win or rank in more than one.

The practitioner awards are Leader of the Year: AI Champion for Business, which recognizes the business executives who define the vision for AI transformation, and Enterprise AI Technology Leader of the Year, which recognizes the technology leaders who translate that ambition into working systems.

The vendor awards are Best AI App Builder for Business Users, Best AI Agent Development and Orchestration Platform, Best Digital Coworker Platform, and Best AI Data Foundation and Governance Platform. The category set separates the platforms that let business users build AI applications, the platforms that create and orchestrate AI agents, the digital coworkers that assist employees directly, and the data quality, ontology and semantic layer work that determines whether any of it holds up in production.

“Enterprise AI is moving quickly, and there’s a real gap between the projects that get talked about and the ones that deliver results,” said Michelle Hawley, editorial director of VKTR. “We created this program to recognize the teams and platforms producing measurable outcomes, and to bring the same scrutiny and credit our CMSWire and Reworked awards have given their fields to enterprise AI.”

Applications are submitted via the VKTR IMPACT Awards program site and typically take 1.5 to 4 hours to complete.

Vendor applicants are not required to name the customer behind a submission and can generalize where confidentiality is a concern, and only the category-specific portion of an application is shared with judges.

VKTR’s IMPACT Awards application guide offers tips for entrants.

Winners are recognized in a feature article on VKTR, in a listing on the IMPACT Awards site and with digital badges for their own promotion. Gold winners also receive a physical trophy, silver winners receive a digital badge, and Leaders of the Year are invited to an interview with the VKTR editorial director.

About VKTR

VKTR is an enterprise AI news publication and a community of 500,000+ professionals. The VKTR editorial and research teams serve the leaders delivering real world business impact with artificial intelligence.

VKTR’s mission is to advance the careers of today’s AI practitioners and leaders through high-impact news, knowledge, networking and recognition.