Reworked Opens 2027 IMPACT Awards Across Employee Experience, Enterprise AI Platforms, Agentic Work Management, and Employee Enablement

Reworked has opened submissions for its 2027 IMPACT Awards. The vendor early-entry period ends September 30, 2026. Entries will be accepted through November 20, 2026, and winners will be announced in spring 2027.

Now in its sixth year, the Reworked IMPACT Awards program recognizes measurable results across employee experience, digital workplace, employee engagement and culture, knowledge management and search, work and project management, intranet and internal communications, and AI at work.

Entries are scored on the outcomes an initiative delivered and the evidence provided to support them. Applications are reviewed by a panel of more than 140 vetted practitioners and experts, and judges are not assigned applications from participants in their own industry. Applicants may apply to as many categories as they wish and can win or rank in more than one.

Practitioner awards recognize employee experience and digital workplace leaders or teams that have driven innovation and impact via workplace technology, championed digital culture, or significantly improved any stage of the employee journey from onboarding through development and retention.

Vendor awards recognize work delivered for a customer or client across the use of AI in the workplace, employee engagement and recognition, intranet and communications platforms, knowledge and enterprise search, work and project management platform innovation, employee learning, and AI in frontline enablement.

Five new AI platform award categories have been added for 2027, all covering AI embedded in employee experience and digital workplace technologies. They span human-AI collaboration inside digital workplace teams, AI applied to the employee experience, AI that supports frontline and deskless workers, AI in knowledge management and employee productivity, and AI in employee learning and enablement.

The practitioner awards for 2027 are Workplace Technology Leader of the Year, Workplace Culture Leader of the Year, Employee Journey Innovation, and Human-AI Collaboration Excellence, which is new this year.

The vendor awards are Best Innovation in Employee Engagement; Best Use of AI in Employee Experience; Best AI-Powered Knowledge, Search or Content Intelligence Platform; Excellence in Work Management and Project Management; Excellence in Employee Experience and Recognition; Excellence in Intranet and Communications Platforms; Best Use of AI to Enable Frontline Employees; Best Use of AI in Knowledge Management; and Best Use of AI in Employee Learning.

Recent Reworked IMPACT Awards honorees include CVS Health, TIAA, NiCE, Sociabble, Perceptyx, Betterworks, MangoApps, ActivTrak and Time Doctor. Full category descriptions, judging criteria, past winners and current entry fees are available at the Reworked IMPACT Awards program site.

“The IMPACT Awards are for the digital workplace teams that can show what changed, not just what they launched,” said Siobhan Fagan, editor-in-chief of Reworked. “We added five AI categories this year because AI at work has moved past the pilot stage. The teams doing it well are the ones we want other practitioners to learn from.”

Applications are submitted via the Reworked IMPACT Awards program site and typically take 1.5 to 4 hours to complete. Vendor applicants are not required to name the customer behind a submission, and only the category-specific portion of an application is shared with judges. First-time applicants can review Reworked’s guide, Completing Your IMPACT Awards Application, which walks through storytelling, specificity and how judges use the rubric.

Winners are announced in spring 2027 and are recognized in a feature article on Reworked, in a listing on the IMPACT Awards site and with digital badges. Gold winners also receive a trophy, and Leaders of the Year are interviewed by the Reworked editor-in-chief.

About Reworked

Reworked is an employee experience and digital workplace news publication and a community of more than 2 million professionals. The Reworked editorial and research teams serve today’s business leaders across employee experience, digital workplace, knowledge systems, internal communications and workplace technology.

Reworked’s mission is to advance the careers of today’s employee experience and workplace tech leaders through high-impact news, knowledge, networking and recognition.