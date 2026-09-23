Last Crumb Cookie Honors the Basic Witches This Fall With Weekly Cookie Drops

Pumpkin spice. Apple pie. Reese’s. Fall has a predictable little rotation. Last Crumb, the luxury cookie brand known for creative flavors and an elite level of craftsmanship, decided to mess with it. The brand rolls out its most talked about fall collection yet.

Every Last Crumb cookie represents an uncompromising approach to cookie engineering. The brand’s in-house cookie chef brings devotion to quality and ingredient selection, with an ironclad philosophy that nothing gets cut to save cost.

This fall, that obsessive attention manifests across four entirely different creations:

Basic Witch (Pumpkin Pecan Spice) kicks off the fall lineup on Sept. 22 with real pumpkin, warm spices, toasted pecans and vanilla bean cream cheese frosting, finished with brown butter pecan cinnamon streusel. It’s everything you love about fall, turned up until subtlety leaves the building. Basic on purpose but never ordinary.

kicks off the fall lineup on Sept. 22 with real pumpkin, warm spices, toasted pecans and vanilla bean cream cheese frosting, finished with brown butter pecan cinnamon streusel. It’s everything you love about fall, turned up until subtlety leaves the building. Basic on purpose but never ordinary. On Sept. 29, Macadamnia (Salted Caramel Macadamia) hits the Williamsburg store bringing white chocolate macadamia nostalgia into the modern age. Toasted macadamia nuts, caramelized butter, salted caramel, and thick cut white chocolate chunks finished with Maldon sea salt create an elevated take on a timeless favorite. This flavor commands its own recipe, its own butter blend, and its own precise bake temperature to achieve the exact textural balance the cookie chef envisioned.

hits the Williamsburg store bringing white chocolate macadamia nostalgia into the modern age. Toasted macadamia nuts, caramelized butter, salted caramel, and thick cut white chocolate chunks finished with Maldon sea salt create an elevated take on a timeless favorite. This flavor commands its own recipe, its own butter blend, and its own precise bake temperature to achieve the exact textural balance the cookie chef envisioned. On Oct. 6, Stiffler’s Mom (Oatmeal Apple Pie) launches in store and online on October 6, because some things are better left alone. Like apple pie. Unless you’re Last Crumb. Oatmeal, toffee, decadent apple pie filling, granola and brown butter crumble turn the nostalgic dessert into a cookie that’s about as subtle as its name.

launches in store and online on October 6, because some things are better left alone. Like apple pie. Unless you’re Last Crumb. Oatmeal, toffee, decadent apple pie filling, granola and brown butter crumble turn the nostalgic dessert into a cookie that’s about as subtle as its name. Hands Off My Cup (Reese’s) rounds out the collection October 13 just in time for Halloween. Everyone knows Reese’s is the candy you hide from everyone else. We simply turned that instinct into a cookie. Rich dark cocoa dough surrounds a decadent Reese’s filling and gets finished with Maldon sea salt. Consider this your warning: hands off.

And because apparently new cookies weren’t enough, Williamsburg visitors can pair their fall drop with Last Crumb’s new Spiced Shaken Cold Brew made with Parlor Coffee and a housemade autumnal spice syrup, or the brand’s signature Shaken Milk, a lightly sweetened organic milk shaken to order for a chilled, lightly foamy finish. Visit Last Crumb’s Williamsburg flagship at 144 N. 8th St.

To learn more, visit https://lastcrumb.com .

About Last Crumb

Last Crumb creates indulgent, ingredient-forward cookies crafted with obsessive attention to quality and ingredient selection. Led by an in-house cookie chef who refuses to cut corners, every Last Crumb flavor launches with its own unique recipe, custom compound butter, and dedicated bake temperature. The brand uses no preservatives, ever. Last Crumb delivers cookies that celebrate comfort, nostalgia, and pure indulgence through bold, creative flavors and elite-level craftsmanship.