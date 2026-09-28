11K Jetpac Eterna Redemptions on Day One Highlight Growing Interest in Travel eSIMs

Jetpac , a global travel eSIM provider, has reported more than 11,000 redemptions of Jetpac Eterna on Day 1. The lifetime free travel eSIM benefit gives travelers complimentary data and access to essential apps when they travel internationally.

The response comes as eSIM adoption continues to move toward the mainstream. According to GSMA Intelligence, global eSIM smartphone penetration was 5% at the end of 2025 and is expected to reach 10% by the end of 2026, before doubling again in 2027. GSMA Intelligence also notes that consumer eSIM awareness has increased from 25% to 60%, with more than half of consumers expressing interest in eSIM.

For Jetpac, the early response to Eterna suggests that travelers are willing to engage with eSIM when the value is immediate, easy to understand, and connected to a real travel need.

“Eterna was created around travel readiness and peace of mind,” said Vineet Singh, Business Head at Jetpac. “Travelers should be able to install once and never have to worry about landing offline again. From messaging someone to opening maps or booking a ride, the idea is to make sure essential connectivity is already there when the journey begins.”

Why Simpler eSIM Propositions Are Gaining Attention

For years, travel connectivity has largely centered on roaming costs and data allowances. While price remains important, Jetpac believes the next phase of travel eSIM adoption will also depend on whether travelers can quickly understand the benefit and trust it to work when they need it.

Jetpac Eterna is designed as a reusable travel benefit that travelers can unlock once and continue using for future international journeys. It addresses a simple arrival need: helping travelers stay connected when they land, before they have to depend on airport Wi-Fi, physical SIM cards, or last-minute roaming decisions.

With Jetpac Eterna, travelers can access 100 MB of complimentary data and essential apps such as WhatsApp, Google Maps, Uber, and Grab when they travel abroad. Even after the 100 MB is used, travelers continue to get unlimited access to essential apps for the trip. If they need more data, they can simply top up through Jetpac.

That combination of a free eSIM, complimentary data, essential app access, reusable connectivity, and easy top-up helps explain why the proposition is easy for travelers to understand.

From Niche Technology to Travel Habit

The eSIM category has often been seen as a technology-led shift. But as more smartphones support eSIM and more consumers become aware of it, the category is likely to become more behavior-led.

For travelers, the practical question is no longer only whether eSIM exists. It is whether it solves a problem they immediately recognize: landing in another country and needing to message someone, open maps, book a ride, check hotel details, or find the next step without searching for Wi-Fi first.

“Travelers should not have to think about eSIM as a technical product,” added Singh. “They should understand what it helps them do when they travel. With Eterna, the value is clear: land with essential connectivity, keep key apps accessible, and top up when more data is needed.”

Jetpac expects to roll out the next phase of Eterna soon, building on the early response and continuing its focus on making travel connectivity simpler, more reusable, and easier to access for international travelers.

The early response to Jetpac Eterna offers a timely signal for the travel eSIM category: when eSIM is positioned around a clear, low-friction benefit, travelers are willing to respond.

Find more details here: https://www.jetpacglobal.com/eterna

About Jetpac

Powered by Circles, Jetpac was launched in 2022 as a premium travel eSIM service provider geared to redefine the way travelers roam. Jetpac’s travel tech platform instantly connects travelers globally to reliable roaming in 200+ destinations through the simple activation of 1 eSIM.

Jetpac is focused on delivering a hyper-convenient way for customers to roam, providing them with data freedom and a bill-shock-free travel experience. More than a travel eSIM, Jetpac also provides value-added innovative services that go beyond traditional data connectivity, making it the ideal travel partner for all.